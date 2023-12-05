The Best Christmas Movies On Stan To Help You Sleigh Your December

It's December, and you know what that means. Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is now on repeat for the next 25 days, with brief intermissions only for watching Christmas movies while stuffing our faces with fresh prawns.
But when it comes to the Christmas movie front, it can easily get overwhelming. You've got plenty of cheesy Christmas films over on Netflix, an endless list of Christmas-themed TV episodes (we'll take any excuse to re-watch The OC), or heck, you've even got a bunch of horny Christmas movies if you're so inclined.
But if you're after some fair dinkum Aussie Christmas movies, Stan might be your best bet. We know that Christmas in Australia looks and feels different, and so do the Christmas movies on Stan, with not just romcoms but also stories with more serious storylines, such as Jones Family Christmas with the bushfires as a backdrop (sadly relatable). But don't worry, if you're after the old Christmas classics like Love Actually and Elf, they've got you covered too.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best Christmas movies on Stan, so get the festive movie marathon going!