Where To See The Best 10 Christmas Lights Displays In Sydney

Every year, communities come alive with dazzling displays of twinkling lights, festive decorations, and boundless creativity. From meticulously designed displays adorning homes to entire streets transformed into enchanting wonderlands, the spectacle of wanting through Christmas lights never fails to spread some joy (almost as much as giving out those thoughtful Christmas gifts).
This annual tradition is not merely about the impressive technicalities of synchronised light shows or the sheer number of bulbs decorating someone's front yard, but rather, it gives us an excuse to let our inner child run wild. Ahead, find 10 spots in Melbourne to discover the city's best Christmas lights. If you're looking for the best Christmas lights in Sydney, we have you covered there too.
Hansford Close, Kilsyth
The Hansford Close display has grown bigger and better each year over its 20-year stint. This phenomenal display of lights includes a massive display of moving features, as well as roof decor, lasers and projections, Christmas statues and hundreds of rainbow lights and Christmas trees adorning the driveway.
Location: Hansford Close, Kilsyth, from 7pm to midnight.
Boyd Close, Mooroolbark
Supporting Mooroolbark Fire Brigade, this massive display is so big, that they suggest it's best viewed on foot to truly take in the magic. With bubble, smoke and snow machines, lasers and projections and thousands of Christmas twinkling lights. Discover roof decorations, blow-up characters, wooden cutouts, and so much more.
Location: Boyd Close, Mooroolbark, from December 1 to 25, 7:30pm to 1am.
Dunnings Road, Point Cook
This large display is filled with holiday magic, featuring moving characters, music, and interactive moving parts, including giant inflatable characters and a full walk-in interactive space. The home also has lasers and projections and the family hands out lollies to the children who stop by to have a peek inside their window display. This home also supports the Starlight Foundation.
Location: Dunnings Road, Point Cook, December 2-27 8pm to 11pm.
Gillespie Road, Kings Park
Kings Park is a large display of festive lights, featuring a synchronised music light show. The family recommends visitors park in the surrounding streets and walk down when visiting this display. The computerised Christmas light show can also be tuned into from the comfort of your car radio on 99.9 FM. The display also features a fully decorated rooftop, bubble, smoke and snow machines and lasers and projections.
Location: Gillespie Road, Kings Park, from 9pm to 11pm.
Stardust Way, Wollert
With a street name like Stardust Way, you can expect Christmas magic in every corner. This festive display includes visits from the Grinch and Santa on most weekends until Christmas. Supporting Starkids Starlight Foundation, the home features hundreds of lights, moving features and light-up reindeer.
Location: Stardust Way, Wollert, December 1 to 26, from 8pm to midnight.
Cooper Street, Sunshine
With sparkling lights, rooftop decorations, inflatables, nativity scenes, window displays, lasers and more, the Walsh’s Christmas Wonderland even has a dedicated Facebook page for all Christmas happenings at the property for everyone to enjoy the display to the fullest.
Location: Cooper Street, Sunshine, between December 1 and 26, from 7pm to 11:30pm.
Meldrum Avenue, Mill Park
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus as they spread their Christmas cheer to visitors and presents for children as a team of Christmas elves join in on the festivities. Lights adorn the property, with snowmen to reindeer, gingerbread men and handmade photo booths for visitors to enjoy and snap pics with Santa and the whole gang.
Location: Meldrum Avenue, Mill Park, through December, from 8pm to 12am.
Rawdon Court, Boronia
Raising funds in 2023 for The Royal Children’s Hospital, The Rawdon Court Kristmas Krew is a spectacle for all ages to admire with over 75 thousand lights, a singing and dancing Santa and plenty of photo opportunities. With tons of licenced inflatable characters led by Bluey, the display continues as you wander up their driveway to see the Santa North Pole scene at the top with Santa, the Grinch and Chase from Paw Patrol.
Location: Rawdon Court, Boronia, between December 1 and 25, from 7:30pm to midnight.
Grange Road, Sandringham
Raising funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, over the past three years, the community has helped us raise nearly $50,000 for the cause. The Grange Road Lights is a spectacular Christmas lights display, that spreads holiday cheer while raising funds and awareness for the NBCF. They even host a Kids Show from December 15th to December 25th, featuring a magical snow machine. The home includes inflatables, hundreds of lights, window displays and more.
Location: Grange Road, Sandringham, between December 8 and 25, from 8:30pm to 11pm.
Molesworth Street, Coburg
This one takes over a month to adorn with hundreds of twinkling rainbow Christmas lights! The huge display features a nativity scene in a cave, a huge inflatable Santa, a snowman, and a reindeer. The property also features a light-up walkway as you enter the display.
Location: Molesworth Street, Coburg, between December 10 and January 7, from 8pm to midnight.