15 Of The Best Christmas Lights Displays To See In Sydney This Year

There's no activity more wholesome than strolling through a neighbourhood lit up with Christmas lights — that's a fact. As the summer settles in and the calendar inches closer to the festive season, neighbourhoods come alive with the warm glow of twinkling lights, transforming ordinary streets into something decidedly more magical.
There's just something just so lovely about the tradition of adorning homes with festive decorations. Amid the holiday hustle and bustle, it's one timeless and heartwarming activity that always stands out (literally).
Viewing Christmas displays is also the perfect way to enjoy the season affordably, by driving around your local neighbourhoods to sneak a peak at the extravagant displays Sydneysiders have put on in their very own yards. All you need to do is cap the night off with a cosy Christmas movie (bonus points if it's an Australian Christmas movie) and finally getting around to wrapping the thoughtful gifts you've definitely already bought.
Here are 15 of the best places to see gorgeously OTT Christmas lights in Sydney.
Murrumba Place, Castle Hill
Dive into an iconic Aussie Christmas with a giant lit-up koala, animal displays and Christmas classics like sparkling candy canes, snowmen and nativity scenes. Don’t forget to stop by the twinkly light tunnel and snap a picture with the eight-foot-tall Santa on full display.
Location: Murrumba Place, Castle Hill, from December 1 to 26, between 9pm and 11pm.
Waratah Street, North Bondi
Get into the Chrissy spirit with sausage dogs? Yes, that’s right, including candy canes, fairy lights, a display of a big reindeer family and a sleigh. This North Bondi Display is celebrating 21 years of going all out for Christmas. This year, the display will feature an English village inside two bedroom windows.
Location: Waratah Street, North Bondi, from December 1 to 28, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
Magic Grove, Mosman
If you’re looking for a massive display, this one in Mosman is definitely it. Featuring a giant inflatable Santa, decorated rooftop, bubble and smoke and snow machines, timed music and laser projections — it has it all. The home is also supporting Westmead Children's Hospital and Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick with their holiday display, which is enough to make it on Santa’s nice list.
Location: Magic Grove, Mosman, from December 1 to 27, 7:00pm to 10:30pm.
Mallee Street, Quakers Hill
After celebrating 30 years with their display, this year will be the last. Christmas light watchers will know that Quakers Hill is one of the best displays in Sydney, featuring a life-size sleigh and reindeer on the roof as well as a snow-covered village. There are even elves making toys in workshops and window displays. Plus, children can sit in the sleigh for a photo opp. The home also offers visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus and a choir.
Location: Mallee Street, Quakers Hill, December 1-31, 8 PM to 11 PM.
Chamberlain Road, Padstow Heights
This display dazzles with a giant inflatable Santa, charming characters you know and love, plus moving elements and interactive displays, and more giant inflatables sitting atop a fully decorated rooftop.
Location: Chamberlain Road, Padstow Heights, from December 1 to 25, 7pm to midnight.
Jubilee Avenue, Beverley Park
This full lit-up display features an Aussie-themed animal display with a snow machine and musical show. Laser shows, projections and a snow machine will keep you enthralled in the festivities.
Location: Jubilee Avenue, Beverley Park, from December 2 to 25, starting at 8pm nightly.
Nalong Street, St Claire
Lighting up their street for years, this display is supporting charities through donations from visitors for Autism Awareness, Light it Up for Kids and Sydney Children’s Hospital. The display is far from small and takes a month to set up, with hundreds of lights on display, and all the festive decor including inflatable arches, characters, statues, lasers, projections, and so much more.
Location: Chatsworth Road, Saint Clair, from December 1 to 24, 8pm to 10:30pm.
South Street, Tempe
This year, Tempe’s massive displays will raise money for BeyondBlue and feature Santa sitting in his chair, where visitors can sit and take photos together. The home features a smoke and snow machine with bubbles and hundreds of dazzling lights to see.
Location: South Street, Tempe, from November 26 to January 1, 8pm to 11:30pm.
Alice Street, Rooty Hill
Having a dedicated Facebook page for your Christmas light display is a fair indicator that you take your display very seriously, and The Le Roux Christmas light display in Rooty Hill is creating a touch of festive magic for all its visitors. It includes a full-size sleigh and walk-through display for visitors to immerse themselves among the licensed Christmas characters and lights.
Location: Alice Street, Rooty Hill, from December 1 to 30, from 8pm.
The Cascades, Mount Annan
Buckle up, because this display is massive. Walk through glittering arches and stars for a photo with the display’s famous love heart and a giant, lit-up 2023 sign. This year, the display also features a new addition in a giant Santa hat on the roof.
Location: Swansona Avenue, Mount Annan, November 23 - December 26, 8 PM to 12 AM.
Billagal Place, Blaxland
With giant butterflies, a boat on the roof and a smiling lit-up sloth display and light up kangaroos and koalas included for that Aussie Christmas flare. This Christmas light display has a little bit of everything, and it's also supporting The Black Dog Institute.
Location: Billagal Place, Blaxland, from December 1 to 25, 8pm – 11pm.
Dunmore Street North, Bexley
Step into a bright and colourful display with lights positioned around a charming home that give the sense of an old English or German Christmas setting. This set-up includes a towering inflatable Santa and supports Lights For Kids, which is part of the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation's Christmas Appeal.
Location: Dunmore Street North, Bexley, from November 23 to December 28, 6:30pm to 10pm.
Childs Circuit, Belrose
With a stunning display of 95,000 LED pixel lights that are all synchronised to music you can tune into in your car (on 99.5 FM radio), this display taps into Christmas magic. Featuring laser lights on the driveway, a decorated roof, a walk-through design and projections synced to their music show.
Location: Childs Circuit, Belrose, from December 1 to January 4, 8pm to 10pm.
Monti Place, North Richmond
Looking for a traditional display with a stunning array of lights and colours? North Richmond has it in spades. You will also find a giant inflatable Santa and can even tune into your car radio on the station 94.0 FM for all the Christmas music classics as you drive past.
Location: Monti Place, North Richmond, from December 1 to 31, 8pm to 10pm.
Kiber Drive, Glenmore Park
Are you into Disney as much as Christmas? Then this display is definitely for you, with Mickey Mouse in a full Santa suit on display. Decked out in brightly coloured lights and an array of characters from The Simpsons, Bluey and Disney’s Moana, kids and the kid at heart will love this one.
Location: Kiber Drive, Glenmore Park, from November 25 to December 26, 6:30pm to 11:30pm.