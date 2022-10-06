These Are The Best Burgers In Sydney, From Vegan Eats To Juicy Meats

Sometimes, you just need a delicious burger. If you're in Sydney, that's not going to be too hard to find, but there was a time years ago when, strangely, it was.
In the mid-2010s however, burger joints like Bar Luca and Mary's began spurring what we could dramatically call the 'burger renaissance'. Now, we have a plethora of restaurants to choose from – whether you're after a juicy, greasy American-style treat, a salad-filled Aussie classic or perfectly stacked vegan burgers with faux meat so good, you might think you walked into the wrong store.
All the best burgers in Sydney are here in this very curated, highly considered list. Burgers are serious business, okay?