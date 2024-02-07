22 Bars In Hobart That Will Take You To Cloud Wine

Tasmania is known for its top-notch cuisine and artisan producers, leading beers and ciders, not to mention its award-winning whisky and gin. Tasmania, and Tasmanians, are also world renowned for their cool-climate drops and love for wine.
Tasmania's unique climate, rainfall, coastline, isolation and natural abundance contributes to the quality of food and drink you can find here — and wine is no exception. What’s more, Tasmanian hospitality is second to none, and Hobart offers a new breed of city cellar door and wine bar that curate and serve the island’s top wines in chic surroundings.
Tasmania's wineries are world class, and the island is a hub for world-leading cool-climate wines: sparkling and Pinot. It is home to the world's most awarded sparkling
wine outside of Champagne – House of Arras – which can be enjoyed at some of the
best wine bars around the country.
Hobart’s best bars range from tiny hole-in-the-wall shopfronts with rare grooves to local favourites with exceptional wines and liquor. Here are some thirst-quenching spots to enjoy them.