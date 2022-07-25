Growing up, we didn't have many conversations about money, but I was aware that we weren't as well-off as other families. Not that we were broke, but we were a family of four kids and my mum was a stay-at-home mum. We lived off a single income, and little things like not being able to afford the movies, or canteen days being a treat every four months, hinted to me that we didn't have as much as other families. My mum has always been of the "If you have it, spend it" mentality, with a predilection for nice things, which I have unfortunately inherited. My dad, on the other hand, is big on saving and rarely buys things for himself. They're basically completely opposite ends of the money-attitude spectrum, which means personally I tend to bounce from one extreme (spend!) to the other (never spend!) and never quite find my happy middle ground.