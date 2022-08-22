Rent: $0. We are in a unique (and lucky) situation at the moment as we're living in a home that my mother-in-law owns. My husband, child and I all live there. My husband had some extreme health issues at the end of 2020 (when our child was about 18 months old) and in early 2021, he was advised to take at least three months off work to allow himself the time to possibly get better and adjust to medications. His mother kindly offered a home to us, so we moved interstate. We have lived in the home for about 12 months now and I am hoping we can start renting a place of our own again soon. Prior to all of this, we were renting for around $500 per week.

Personal Loan: $240. This is slightly above the minimum repayments required.

Child Care: $178. We put C. into childcare two days each week, paying a gap of $23.25. Thank goodness for the Centrelink Childcare Payments as the full amount is $110 a day!

Swimming Lessons: $132

My Phone Bill: $55

Husband's Phone Credit: $30

Electricity: $100

Subscription Services: $0. We use my family's logins.

Gym: $40