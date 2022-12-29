Everything You Need To Know Before Getting Acrylic Nails

It can be overwhelming walking into a nail salon and deciding what manicure treatment to run with. There's so many options these days, with emerging techniques like polygel and "builder in a bottle", that a simple selection can turn into a real head scratcher.
But if you're tossing up choosing acrylic nails and why you might pick it over a basic manicure, gel or SNS — we've got you covered.
We spoke to Director at Bondi Nails in Sydney, Thi Vu to walk us through everything from the application, removal, extensions and more. Find out whether acrylic nails are right for you ahead.
What are acrylic nails?
Acrylic nails — often referred to as acrylics — are a type of artificial or "fake" nail style performed at nail salons.
Vu explains that acrylic nails are a mixture made up of acrylic powder and a liquid monomer that is built over your natural nails to strength, or built out with extension tips or sculpting forms to add length to the natural nail.
Acrylic nails have been around professionally since the 1970s, but were first invented by dentist Frederick Slack, who experimented with dental acrylics to fix his own broken nail two decades earlier.
What is the process of applying acrylic nails?
"To ensure that acrylics last as long as possible, nail preparation is key," Vu tells Refinery29 Australia.
As a first step, your nail tech should push back your cuticles to get rid of any loose skin or hang nails, followed by a discussion as to whether or not you would like to add length to your natural nails or not.
"If you wish for longer nails, we then go in and add length using nail tips or nail forms to create desired length and shape," says Vu. "Tips will then be measured, cut and filed."
However, it's still possible to apply acrylics onto natural nails without any form of extensions — a process called acrylic overlay. "This is very helpful for nail biters who just want the added strength to grow out their natural nails," adds Vu.
A whirring grit tool known as a sanding band is then used to gently rough the surface of the nail bed to ensure the acrylic adheres properly, before the nail beds are wiped down with alcohol to remove all dust and oil. Then, primer is added to the nails before the acrylic application before the fun begins.
"We dip our special Acrylic brush into a liquid monomer and then into acrylic powder," explains Vu. The combination of nail liquid and powder bonds into a malleable blob known as a bead. "We then place this bead on the nails and sculpt to create a seamless and thin artificial nail."
Once the clear acrylic has been spread over the nail, there is a short wait while the beads set, but once they're fully air dried, they are filed manually to ensure that your desired length and shape is maintained, before an electric file is used to smooth out the nail.
The final step, Vu shares, is to get creative. "Last step is to apply colour, top coat, nail art, diamonds or whatever your heart desires," she says. "And voila!"
How are acrylic nails different from SNS and gel?
You know you're getting acrylics because of the liquid and powder combination. Additionally, they set by themselves without the aid of an LED light. You can still apply gel polish or shellac on top of acrylics after the bead has set on top of the nail bed.
On the other hand, SNS also involves a powder, but the nail is painted with an adhesive base polish first before your finger is popped into the jar before the excess is tapped off — kind of like using a glue stick on cardboard paper and sprinkling glitter on it. Once nails have grown out with SNS you need to get them removed completely.
Then there's gel extensions, commonly referred to as hard gel. The mixture is a goop in a pot — kind of like an acrylic bead but pre-mixed — that is spread onto the nail and cured with an LED light.
This is different from a gel polish, or a soft gel, which is a harder, stronger form of nail polish set with LED lights in between layers. Shellac is a patented brand of gel polish, like Heinz is to baked beans.
How long do acrylic nails last?
With proper TLC, acrylic nails can last for a couple of months before the original set starts to chip or show wear and tear. However, filling in over nail regrowth is imperative to achieve this duration and prevent unsightly nails.
"Acrylics are enhancements that need to be filled in when nails have grown out," explains Vu. "By doing this, we don't have to remove the enhancements to do a new set. This ensures that we don't have to cause any unnecessary damage to your natural nails in order to refresh and create a new looking set of nails."
The original acrylics are filed down slightly if they've started to lift off the nail bed before an additional bead is placed over the newly exposed natural nail. This should be done every two to three weeks depending on how fast your natural nail grows.
"To ensure they last as long as possible, we recommend using cuticle oil daily, don’t use your nails as tools, and come in regularly for your infill," says Vu.
How do you remove acrylic nails?
While it can be very tempting to take matters into your own hands, Vu warns that you might be doing more harm than good instead of returning back to the nail salon.
"Acrylics should never be ripped off or hacked off," says Vu. "This will cause serious damage to your nail bed."
Acrylics should always be removed with the soaking method. A nail tech will file the bulk of the acrylic off with an electric file, leaving a thin layer behind. The nail is then wrapped in an acetone-soaked cotton wool ball and aluminium foil.
"The acrylic will soften and we can gently scrape the remainder off without damaging the nail bed at all," says Vu. "We then gently buff the nail bed, leaving it smooth and shiny."
Once the old acrylic nails are off, you can get them redone, or opt for a simple manicure or cleanup if you want to let you natural nails breath between sessions.