6 Women On The Most Lavish Item They’ve Bought For Their Pet

We all know the saying, 'Dog is man's best friend', but honestly, some people are spoiling their pets way more than they would their best friend.
I've witnessed this first-hand after my grandparents got their spoodle puppy, Teddy, last year. My big toughie of a grandfather now babies that dog more than he did his own children.
From dog-friendly dressing gowns to a new toy every month, Teddy is now the most spoilt member of our family (by a mile). And, the other day my hairdresser told me that he's not having kids because he spends his money on Versace items for his chihuahua.
Whilst my jaw dropped in the salon chair, when you look at the stats, this is unsurprising.
The Australian Pet Supplies Retailers industry reached $3.7 billion in 2022. This was a 14.8% increase from the previous year. Huge.
Plus, with millennials choosing not to have kids at a greater rate than any generation previously, it seems that our hard-earned cash is going straight to our furry friends.
In the spirit of spending money on our pets, we asked six women what the most lavish item they've ever bestowed on their best pet friend is.
Ayesha, 40, NSW, She/Her
What's your pet's name, age and species or breed?
Two cats. Gremlin, 2, a ragdoll and Fiona, 5, unspecified breed.
What's the most lavish pet item you've bought for them?
Two SureFeed pet feeders at $288.95, that work with their microchips (so they can't get into each other's food!)
Was this a one-off splurge or do you regularly love pampering your pet?
I love pampering my cats.
Do you have a dedicated budget or sinking fund for your pet?
Nope!
Nina, 23, NSW, She/Her
What's your pet's name, age and species or breed?
Olympia, she's a one and a half-year-old bully-breed mix.
What's the most lavish pet item you've bought for them?
A special $90 woollen knit jumper! I just couldn't help myself. The idea of us both walking around in cute winter 'fits was too much temptation. Also, she's on a special diet of dog food, which breaks the bank on the regular at $80 per month.
Was this a one-off splurge or do you regularly love pampering your pet?
I definitely pamper her semi-regularly. I wouldn't call it spoiling, as they're always things she needs (the jumper may have been excessive, but she definitely needed clothing for winter as she gets cold). I just try and buy the best quality of whatever she needs. Cause she deserves it.
Do you have a dedicated budget or sinking fund for your pet?
There is no dedicated budget, but I'm always aware that a chunk of my paycheque will eventually go to her. And, I factor any known big spends or emergency funds (mostly vet stuff like vaccines or checkups) for her, into what I save each month.
Sofia, 28, NSW, She/Her
What are your pet's name?
Two cats, Niko and Kimba.
What's the most lavish pet item you've bought for them?
A $360 cat tree.
Was this a one-off splurge or do you regularly love pampering your pet?
This was a one-off splurge as we kept running into issues with cheap cat trees where they would just deteriorate quickly, and we'd end up having to spend more money to replace them.
While $360 seems excessive, this tree has [lasted] the test of time and it's super sturdy–perfect for my two (rather chunky) cats.
Do you have a dedicated budget or sinking fund for your pet?
My partner and I have a dedicated budget, with $400 going in every month.
Sonja, 49, Qld, She/Her
What's your pet's name, age and species or breed?
Mr Kipling, he's nearly two years old and is a spoodle.
What's the most lavish pet item you've bought for them?
I got him a handmade, custom harness for $120. It was made so that his pink bow tie would match my shoes for my vow renewal. I was prepared for it to be a one-wear item but now he wears it when we go out for dinner!
Was this a one-off splurge or do you regularly love pampering your pet?
Mr Kipling is the most lavish thing I've ever spent on myself! His grooming and care is $160 every six weeks, but he's worth it.
Do you have a dedicated budget or sinking fund for your pet?
Nope.
Bek, 23, NSW, She/Her
What's your pet's name, age and species or breed?
Mr Pogi Poggleton Pogi Meister, a pug who's 5 years old (a Gemini baby).
What's the most lavish pet item you've bought for them?
A Ralph Lauren bed from Tj Maxx, which I believe was $45.99 and perfume from Dogue, Mosman which was around $25 to $30.
Was this a one-off splurge or do you regularly love pampering your pet?
I pamper Mr Pogi daily.
Do you have a dedicated budget or sinking fund for your pet?
Mr Pogi has savings for emergencies, but no budget when it comes to material things. He is a material girl!
Charlotte, 25, NSW, She/Her
What's your pet's name, age and species or breed?
August, a two-and-a-half-year-old cavoodle.
What's the most lavish pet item you've bought for them?
A beautiful corduroy harness and leash from Nice Digs. It was $146 and he always gets compliments on it and looks so cute!
Was this a one-off splurge or do you regularly love pampering your pet?
I pamper him within reason but most of the money I spend on him is for necessities like grooming and buying good quality food.
Do you have a dedicated budget or sinking fund for your pet?
Not really, my partner and I just started putting slightly more money into our bills and groceries joint account after we got him.
