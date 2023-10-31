The Best Horror Books That Will Keep You Up At Night

Anytime I crack open a horror book, I know I'm taking a risk. I'm the kind of person who, upon hearing the floorboards creak, automatically assumes it's a ghost stopping by to say hello.
While we often relegate our scary movies and spooky songs to the month of October, in our mind, horror literature should be a year-round activity (and preferably, read deep into the night). So if you're hankering for an adrenaline-boosting fright, these horror books will absolutely have you covered.
The works on this list range from mildly chilling to outright disturbing, and feature demonic possessions, ghosts, serial killers, and images that burrow into your mind and never leave. Ahead, the best horror books that need to be added to your to-read list, pronto.