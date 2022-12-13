Story from Entertainment

Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki & Cate Blanchett Lead Aussie Golden Globe Nominations

Alicia Vrajlal
Getty Images
Golden Globes 2023 nominees Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie and Cate Blanchett
It's one of the first major events during Hollywood awards season each year, and now the nominations have been announced for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
Celebrations are in order for several Australian film and TV stars who are in the running for prestigious gongs.
Cate Blanchett is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her performance as renowned musician Lydia Tár in the psychological drama, Tár. The movie is also nominated for Best Picture — Drama and Best Screenplay — Drama.
Margot Robbie has received a nod in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy category for playing an aspiring actress, Nellie LaRoy in the period comedy-drama, Babylon. The film is also nominated for Best Picture — Musical/Comedy, while Robbie's co-star, Diego Calva is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy and Brad Pitt is in the running for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture.
Elizabeth Debicki has been the talk of the small screen in recent months after portraying the late Princess Diana in Netflix's fifth season of royal drama, The Crown. She's been nominated for Best Supporting Actress — Television Series, while the show itself has been nominated for Best Drama Series. The Aussie's co-stars Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce are up for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor for a TV series, respectively.
Baz Lurhmann's film, Elvis, which swept up the awards at the recent AACTA Awards in Sydney, is up for three nominations at the Golden Globes this year. The movie filmed in Queensland is nominated for Best Picture — Drama, going up against movies like Sam Worthington's Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick. Lurhmann is nominated for Best Director — Motion Picture, while Austin Butler is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Butler has some stiff competition in the category, with Aussie fan favourite Hugh Jackman also nominated for his performance in The Son, while The Whale star Brendan Fraser, The Inspection's Jeremy Pope and Living actor Bill Nighy are also in the running.
The 80th Golden Globes will be held on January 10, 2023 (US time) from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, which is at 12pm AEDT on January 11 in Australia.
Here are all of the 2023 Golden Globes nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Motion Picture – Animated  

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár 
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg,Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of InisherinAlexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans 

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama 

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama 

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry 
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building 
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird 
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout 
Pam & Tommy 
The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy 
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna 
Lily James, Pam & Tommy 
Julia Roberts, Gaslit 
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout 
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
