When we talk about preferences, we’d like to believe that we simply can’t help who we’re attracted to, and to some extent, that’s true. A lot of attraction is just a swirl of different hormones being activated against your will. (Why else did you date that wasteman for so long? Nevermind the fact that y’all weren’t actually compatible in the ways that mattered. He was fine, and the sexual chemistry was off the charts!) At the same time, however, our “type” is also a social construct, a result of conditioning that we sometimes don’t even realise is happening. Beauty is subjective — who I think is beautiful, someone else might be repulsed by — but our respective standards of beauty are typically influenced by our cultures and the aesthetics that they prop up at any given period. Depending on who you are and the environment you find yourself in, your idea of who and what looks good, and consequently what is attractive to you, will be different. We like what we like, and that’s okay. But we also have to be honest about where those tastes come from, and a lot of times, they’re the consequence of years of social messaging that tells us who looks good and why. Because white supremacy is at the core of so many societies, especially here in the United States , guess what usually impacts our understanding of attractiveness? Racism.