Why Are Requests For Plastic Surgery Reversals On The Rise?

Dr Hawkes adds that when her own patients want to reduce signs of ageing around their eyes, she chooses other, safer treatments due to fox eye threads being so risky. "In many cases, the threads used don’t dissolve naturally in the body and so patients are left with permanent lumps caused by the scarring underneath the skin," she tells Refinery29.



This is something that Ruckledge came to understand when, six months after his fox eye procedure, his body rejected his undissolved threads. He began to pick them out from under his own skin. "I didn’t really think anything [of the potential dangers]," he says. "Obviously with the way that the media and stuff is now, people portray this certain look, and there are new trends. I just thought, I'm gonna get it, and I didn't think too much into it."