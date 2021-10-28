The Botox Brow Lift Is Hollywood’s Best-Kept Secret

We are fated to be influenced by Instagram trends, in life as in grid. But while you can click on an image of a marble cheeseboard and have the very same one en route to your doorstep in seconds (and the cheese, too, while you're at it), there's no Shop button for Bella Hadid's sexy, feline stare just yet. There is, however, the Botox brow lift, an increasingly popular procedure that yields more defined brows and a more youthful, awake-looking eye area with just a few strategically placed taps of the syringe. The difference is subtle but significant — and a lot more common than you'd think.