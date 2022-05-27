June is filled with a generous selection of TV and film offerings from Binge, so let's get into it. For those counting down until the fourth season of hit sci-fi series Westworld, the wait's finally over because it's dropping this month with Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton and West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.
Speaking of Hollywood big names, keep your eyes peeled for Alicia Vikander's new drama, Irma Vep, about an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star in a remake of the French silent film, Les Vampires.
For anyone already up to date with Colin Firth and Toni Collette's new series, The Staircase, your withdrawals are about to be settled because new episodes will drop every Thursday.
There's plenty more to keep the marathons going, so here is a list of everything coming to Binge in June.
June 1
Silent Witness, Season 25, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Young Rock, Season 2 FINALE
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, Season 1, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Mayans M.C, Season 4, Episode 8, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Superman & Lois, Season 2, Episode 12, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
A Perfect Planet, Season 1 FINALE
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby, Season 4, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Ekans – Snakes Awake!, Season 2, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
The Young & The Restless, Season 50, Episode 227, DAILY EPISODES
Coronation Street, Episode 10643, DAILY EPISODES
Emmerdale, Episode 9341, DAILY EPISODES
Eastenders, Episode 6487, DAILY EPISODES
June 2
The Staircase, Season 1, Episode 7, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Legendary, Season 3, Episodes 7-9, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 3 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
June 3
Chicago P.D, Season 9 FINALE
Gogglebox UK, Season 18, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Legacies, Season 4, Episode 18, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Ex On The Beach (US), Season 5, Episode 8, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Top Chef, Season 19 FINALE
Comedy Legends, Season 4, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Open Season: Scared Silly
Chef
June 4
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 20, Episode 17, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Siesta Key, Season 4, Episode 20, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Richie Rich
Tin Cup
Terminator: Genisys
June 5
Travel, Cook, Repeat With Curtis Stone, Season 1, Episode 2, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
S.W.A.T, Season 5, Episode 21, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Graham Norton Show, Season 29, Episode 21, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Felix And The Hidden Treasure
Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close
Annie (1982)
June 6
The Time Traveler’s Wife, Season 1, Episode 4, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Barry, Season 3, Episode 7, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Fear The Walking Dead, Season 7 FINALE
The Baby, Season 1, Episode 7, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 3, Episode 5, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 9, Episode 13, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
June 7
IRMA VEP – SEASON 1 PREMIERE
ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – SEASON 4 PREMIERE
MTV Movie & TV Awards, SPECIAL EVENT
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 1, Episode 2, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Repair Shop Australia, Season 1, Episode 6, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Great Kiwi Bake Off, Season 3 FINALE
The Great North, Season 2 FINALE
Arthur, Season 25, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
June 8
All Rise, SEASON 3 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Silent Witness, Season 25 FINALE
Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, Season 1, DOUBLE EPISODE FINALE
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby, Season 4 FINALE
Grand Designs, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
NCIS, Season 17, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
June 10
THE JANES – DOCUMENTARY FILM
The Staircase, Season 1 FINALE
Legendary, Season 3 FINALE
Kung Fu, Season 2, Episode 12, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
My Lottery Dream Home, Seasons 5 and 6, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
June 11
Man Without a Face
Midway
Hellboy (2004)
June 12
S.W.A.T, Season 5 FINALE
Little
Henchmen
June 13
Barry, Season 3 FINALE
The Baby, Season 1 FINALE
The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Season 3 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
June 14
Bake Off: The Professionals, Season 6 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Forensic Files II, Season 2 FINALE
Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
June 15
Mayans M.C, Season 4 FINALE
Food, inc, DOCUMENTARY
June 16
Kung Fu, Season 2 FINALE
Fixer To Fabulous, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
One Cup, A Thousand Stories, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Warped!, Season 1, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Father Of The Bride (2022)
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Card Counter
June 17
Legacies, Season 4 FINALE
After
Annabelle Comes Home
June 20
The Time Traveler’s Wife, Season 1 FINALE
June 21
The Twelve, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
The Repair Shop Australia, Season 1 FINALE
Battlefield, Seasons 4-6, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
June 22
Superman & Lois, Season 2 FINALE
June 23
Below Deck, Seasons 2-3, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
The UnXplained, Season 4, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Dear Evan Hansen
Last Night in Soho
June 24
Southern Charm, Season 8 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Menudo: Forever Young, Season 1 PREMIERE, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
Celebrity Game Face, Season 3 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
June 25
Angel Has Fallen
June 26
Around The World in 80 Days, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Music and Lyrics
Foxcatcher
Jindabyne
Lego DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters
June 27
WESTWORLD – SEASON 4 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, Season 9, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
June 29
Yukon Gold, Seasons 1-5, COMPLETE SEASON DROPS
Murdered At First Sight, Season 1 PREMIERE, NEW EPISODES WEEKLY
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 7, COMPLETE SEASON DROP
June 30
Castle Falls