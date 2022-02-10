Oh, that's a really good question. If we're thinking about Charlie Vega's story as this book that really centres Latinaness and fatness, then Kat’s story is the other side of that coin. She’s going on this big adventure of self-discovery and finding her place in the world. She just so happens to be fat and Latina. Obviously, your identity affects everything you do. But Charlie's story is so focused on how her body interacts with the world and how the world interacts with her body. She has these really intense feelings around her identity. Meanwhile, Kat’s just trying to get some love on Instagram and get some appreciation for who she is, get some love for her art, and really dive into figuring out her sexuality. She's got this really complicated family set-up that makes her feel like nobody is like her. Those end up being the top things that really drive her to do this very cringe-worthy thing where she steals her friend’s pictures and builds a whole new life. She feels so pressured to not be herself, and she wants to take a break from who she is.