The wait is officially over and we're about to see one of the best new TV shows of 2022! Ever since the first cast photos came out last year, I've been impatiently waiting for the release of Disney+ series, Pam & Tommy. Lily James and Sebastian Stan play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the eight-part series that tells the true story of the pair's sex tape that was stolen by a disgruntled carpenter (played by Seth Rogen) before becoming a full-blown global sensation when it hit the internet in 1997.
Apart from seeing how producers have adapted the real-life story, I'm very excited for James and Stan's epic transformations into Anderson and Lee.
Other highlights on the streaming platform this month include suspense thriller No Exit which was filmed in New Zealand, as well as new episodes of Single Drunk Female dropping each Wednesday.
February 2
Pam & Tommy
The French Dispatch
Blaze
NYPD Blue – Seasons 1-12
This Is Us – Seasons 1-5
T.O.T.S - Season 3 New Episodes
February 4
Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself
Torn
Inside Costa Concordia: Voices of Disaster
The Book of Manning
The Band That Wouldn't Die The Best That Never Was
Big Shot
Brian and the Boz
Broke
Fantastic Lies
Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
Run Ricky Run
Silly Little Game
Slaying the Badger
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
Survive and Advance
This Magic Moment
Al Davis vs. the NFL
Angry Sky
February 9
ASSEMBLED: The Making of Hawkeye – Season 1 Episode 7
The Chicken Squad – Season 1 New Episodes
How to Win at Everything - Season 1
Superstar – Season 1
Nothing Gold Can Stay - Season 1 (China)
Ruyi's Love in the Palace - Season 1 (China)
The Wolf – Season 1 (China)
February 16
ASSEMBLED: The Making of Eternals - Season1 Episode 8
Abbot Elementary - 4 Episode Premiere
Filthy Rich - Season 1
World's Deadliest - Season 3
February 23
City of Angels | City of Death - Season 1
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 1
Mira, Royal Detective - Season 2
February 25
No Exit
The Kid
