Make Room For Popcorn Tops: The ’90s Trend Is Back & Coming For Your Closet

Contemporary designers embraced the textured fabric, popular in the '90s and early '00s, and took it beyond shirts, showing puckered dresses, leggings, and bags. French designer Marine Serre offered a collection of printed bodysuits, dresses, and gloves adorned with prickly surfaces. While one would think that the wrinkly fabric of our youth would be enough to warrant a second look today, Serre did not stop there, mixing and matching contrasting prints and colours for maximum show-stopper effect. Then, there was Chet Lo at Fashion East, who showed mini skirt sets and halter-neck dresses with contrasting, bold colours, paired with oversized bags in a bubble-like finish and spiky sandals.