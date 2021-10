My Crypto Obsession Ruined My Relationship

Everything was so new and very little was known about crypto, which remains an unregulated market , and Elizabeth was unsure how to feel about Cristiano’s involvement. Elizabeth admits that she referred to it as "fake money", which is a sentiment shared by many people who don’t understand cryptocurrency. However the money invested in crypto is anything but fake and, because of the lack of regulation, in Australia, if something goes wrong there isn’t a whole lot you can do — and we're one of the more progressive countries in the field. It's still considered by government bodies to be "very high risk, speculative investments", though many of those who do trade argue that the market is more democratic than regulated markets because it is more accessible.