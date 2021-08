Why OnlyFans Is Suddenly Reversing Its Ban On Sexual Content

So, it seems clear now, though, that OnlyFans is not willing to maintain protections for sex workers and the incomes they've built on the platform. And with OnlyFans' recent move to ban porn, then backtrack, some sex workers don't know whether to return to the site at all. As a result of the site's announcement last week, many creators had already started deleting content that would violate the new policy, or jumped ship and began moving their subscribers over to new platforms, The Verge reports . Moreover, some creators are mad at the company for abruptly reversing its policy after they say they've already lost followers and money over the initial policy change.