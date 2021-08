What You Actually Miss Out On When You Work From Home

Low-key conversations are good not just for making friends (something many graduates and young people are keen to do after being cast adrift from school or university) but also for placing you at the forefront of someone’s mind when they have an opportunity to dole out. Hogan points to "The Strength of Weak Ties" , an often-cited 1973 essay by sociologist Mark S. Granovetter, which posits that it is the people we are more loosely connected to — rather than our close friends or family — who make the most valuable career contacts. After-work drinks, chatting in the office kitchen and in-person team meetings all help foster these ties. Or at least they did before the pandemic.