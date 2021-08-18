These Silly Life Hacks Changed My Life In An Unexpected Way

While Wilson says there are channels that may use strange but innocent-seeming content to ensnare viewers, then feed them misinformation, at the moment, TheSoul does not appear to be one of them. “It seems like since then, they’ve pulled back to pretty much — I mean, it’s clickbait, right?” Wilson says of the current content. “It seems like they’ve really cracked the code on profiting from the off-brand, kind of ick factor of their videos.” In other words, the 5-Minute Crafts channel seems to have realized that they get a lot of clicks on their absurd hack videos, even if — or maybe especially when — the hacks are outrageous or serve no discernible purpose. So, they leaned in.