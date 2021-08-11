How TikTok’s Fashion Influencers Are Shattering Ageist Stereotypes

For Brailey, a 47-year-old colour-theory specialist and image consultant based in Toronto, the platform was a godsend. A former IT and healthcare project manager, Brailey has had multiple careers throughout her life. In 2011, she took an image-consulting course that first introduced her to colour theory, which studies the science and visual effects of colour mixing. She fell in love with this aspect of the industry, which is largely overlooked and many consider, according to Brailey, to be “so '80s.” But her mission was always clear from day one: to help women express themselves through fashion. For 10 years, she’s grown her image-consulting business, which was mainly based in Toronto, from the ground up. Now, with the help of the platform, her business has expanded beyond her dreams: “I’d say now about 80% to 90% of my business comes from TikTok.”