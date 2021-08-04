Conversion Therapy Hurts People. So Why Is It Still Around?

The pain was felt at the very top. For many of the leaders, maintaining the facade proved to be difficult and eventually impossible — several once-powerful conversion organisations have shut down when leaders ultimately admitted that they did not really believe in conversion. Many have turned to working to uplift the LGBTQ community and trying to help those they may have harmed. Paulk is shown living happily with his male partner. Despite this, it’s also clear that a sense of responsibility lingers. Randy Thomas, once a key spokesperson and lobbyist for Exodus International, which ran conversion ministries for almost four decades, now identifies as an LGTBQ advocate. Towards the end of the film he admits that he is plagued by guilt. “A gay person said very bluntly and directly [to me] that I had blood on my hands,” he says, seeming on the verge of tears. “...I said, right now, all I know is that I’m afraid to look down at my hands.”

