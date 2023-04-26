From A House To A Vintage Gucci Watch: 16 Aussie Women Share Their Last Big Splurge

Thanks to the combination of the cost of living and rental crises, many of us are tightening our budgets at the moment.
While we may be looking for the best supermarket deals or trawling Cashrewards for savings on fashion and travel in the hopes of getting some dollars back, sometimes a splurge is inevitable.
Whether it's a stress-induced impulse purchase or a calculated car buy, there's something nice (read: juicy) about reading what other people have spent their money on.
Below, 16 Australian women share what they've splurged on recently.
Milly, 25, NSW, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
A brand new car.
How much did you spend?
$32K
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
Happy! I love my car and the life experiences and quality of life I’ve been able to have because of it was worth it.
Kaitlyn, 31, Vic, She/Her
What was your last big splurge?
Flights to London for July!
How much did you spend?
$2700
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I am actually really proud of myself for taking the plunge and booking flights. I've worked in healthcare since 2020 and have spent a large portion of that time completely burnt out and in desperate need of a holiday.
I’ve been meaning to go overseas for a long time but always found myself pulling out as the trip came closer. By booking flights, I can’t cancel without losing a lot of money so it’s been the best way to ensure I actually go. Bring on a UK summer!
Kat, 30, Vic, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
The Dyson Airwrap.
How much did you spend?
$900
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I waited for sooo long umming and ahhing and worrying about spending that much money. One day I decided I was just going to get it. I bought it and I love it – no regrets!
Julia, 26, VIC, she/they
What was your last big splurge?
I bought a Byredo perfume.
How much did you spend?
Around $380.
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I was with my friend who loves to spend big on clothes and she showed me the brand when we were out shopping! I loved it and wanted to treat myself and get a fragrance I really liked, even though my price range was around $150.
It was exactly what I wanted and in the moment I just went for it. Whenever someone compliments me on the fragrance I always thank them and feel relieved money has gone to good use. It's weird how I need someone else to justify it by telling me they can smell it on me?
It’s also on my counter at home so people have noticed it a few times and it’s been a nice talking piece, so it’s become a bit more than just a fragrance. I bought the brand and the association with it (that’s how I imagine people feel when they buy designer stuff).
Bridie, 19, NSW, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
A trip to Melbourne!
How much did you spend?
About $700.
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I feel great! I went for the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix with three of my friends, and we had the best time. It was so cool to see in real life. I will never regret splurging on travel with friends!
Harriet, 23, QLD, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
A vintage Gucci interchangeable Bezel Watch.
How much did you spend?
$650
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I’m so glad – I wear it everyday and just love it! It spruces up an outfit instantly.
Ebony, 26, Victoria, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
A 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse in Melbourne's northern suburbs.
How much did you spend?
$415,000
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I'm anxious, but excited. I’m thankful I will now have a home of my own and I don’t regret my decision at all.
Klaudia, 23, NSW, she/ her
What was your last big splurge?
A hotel room on a girls weekend.
How much did you spend?
$500
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
They don’t know it cost this much and I feel ashamed. I still want to overdo things for my close friends and spend too much on them just so we have a great time. We had so much fun but we probably still would have if I'd paid half of that. It’s not generosity, I’m recklessly trying to buy love.
Chloe, 25, Vic, She/her
What was your last big splurge?
A dentist appointment.
How much did you spend?
$500
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I hadn't been to the dentist in five years and it's not covered by Medicare. Scream!
Meg, 26, WA, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
I'm going on a trip to Japan with my partner in May.
How much did you spend?
I've already spent $4k on accommodation and flights and will spend around $2k when I'm there.
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
It was really terrifying to plan as I’ve never been on a big overseas holiday before and I’ve never spent this much money at once. But I think it’ll be worth it, I’m already feeling very happy, excited and proud of myself. It might not seem like a lot for some people but it is for me.
Kara, 29, SA, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
Coach Studio Baguette bag.
How much did you spend?
$650
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I feel good. I felt incredibly guilty when I first bought it but I bought it with the first pay check of my new job. It was a celebration that I now earn double my previous income.
Bella, 29, NSW, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
A TV cabinet.
How much did you spend?
$3000 (halved with fiancé).
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I don’t regret it, but the timing was bad because our cat had to get all of her teeth taken out shortly after (poor baby!) and that cost $3,800.
Katy, 24, QLD, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
A Fender Telecaster.
How much did you spend?
$1800
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I feel very good about the guitar and the purchase. It was a big splurge for me but feels so worth it. I saved for this guitar for quite a long time and the fact that it means I can make music whenever I want at home makes me feel so empowered and grateful and creative!
I’m definitely glad I made this purchase. I now apply the same thought process to all big purchases. I think about how much genuine, visceral joy something purchased will bring me (if it’s going to be more of a short-lived joy I try and re-think the purchase).
Ruby, 25, Vic, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
A longline puffer jacket from Commonry for a trip to New Zealand.
How much did you spend?
$350
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I'm excited! I’m still waiting for it to arrive but I know I’ll exchange it if the size is wrong and it’ll be perfect for the expected 1° days in Queenstown and at Milford Sound! I have no regrets because it’ll be a multi-season purchase.
Lex, 28, VIC, she/her
What was your last big splurge?
A car.
How much did you spend?
$25K
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I was involved in a hit and run at the end of last year which saw my old car get written off.
Unfortunately, second hand cars are so expensive at the moment due to demand, and I had just started a new job an hour from where I live so I had to use my partner’s car for almost four months. I was going to get something to “just do the job” until prices came down but ended up splurging on my dream car.
I found one up in Queensland for considerably cheap so after heaps of inspections and negotiations my partner and I flew up and drove it back.
I don’t regret it at all! I was very lucky that the dealership I went through really went above and beyond, not many places will. I hope to have this car for the next ten years. It doesn’t hurt that it’s a very sexy shade of red!
Shukran, 21, VIC, she/they
What was your last big splurge?
Bed sheets.
How much did you spend?
$164
How do you feel about that splurge now? Are you glad you did it? Or do you have regrets?
I'm still waiting for my order.
