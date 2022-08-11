For how potent the serum is, I was surprised at just how light the texture was; as you can see in the swatch above, one pump of the serum is crystal-clear and feels only slightly thicker than water. As such, it absorbs almost instantly into my skin but left me looking radiant and balanced. When used in the AM, it didn't leave me feeling greasy all day; at night, I swore I woke up the next morning with my skin not desperately screaming for moisture. (The air in my apartment is on the drier side.) At 28, I luckily don't have noticeable wrinkles or fine lines (oily skin FTW), but I also want to keep it that way, since I'd prefer to explore Botox and fillers later in life, if at all. After nearly three weeks of testing, I can't say that it gave me a brand-new face; however, my skin overall felt really good — as if I'd recently woken from a ten-hour slumber.