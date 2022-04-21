A Skincare Novice Reviews $1,700+ Worth Of Augustinus Bader Products

Note: you don’t simply open this $525 serum — you unsheath it. (Let that sink in.) The gilded, test-tube-shaped vessel that houses the product (pictured here) is about the size of a cigar, but because the bottom is rounded. It’s equipped with a translucent blue glass holster that allows it to sit upright in your medicine cabinet, doubling its footprint and making the act of application akin to removing a treasured artefact from its display case.



This was by far my favourite product and the one that I used the most consistently. Not only was it the most expensive and insanely-packaged item in the haul I was afforded, but it’s also one of the most powerful products in the Augustinus Bader arsenal. Along with TFC8, it contains a blend of rice bran oil, vitamin C, squalane, edelweiss, and pomegranate seed extracts. While the brand recommends using the Serum to target specific areas — something that reviewer testimonials support — I didn’t read the instruction super carefully and just slathered the stuff all over my face every other day or so. Not only did my skin feel much softer to the touch almost immediately, but it also maintained a “clean” feeling for much longer. I’d go without washing my face for a day or two after applying the serum and it never felt oily, dull, or dirty.



“What an amazing product — but for the price, it should be,” remarked a reviewer on SpaceNK. “Just a tiny dab of this light, un-fragranced serum in the evenings keeps my skin looking so fresh, rested, clear and bright — it almost sparkles.” Another SpaceNK reviewer echoed the sentiment, explaining that the product “sinks into the skin quickly and layers well with other skincare (especially the [Augustinus Bader] moisturiser). Have had compliments on my skin and makeup, and I’m sure it’s down to this serum. Like golden elixir! Cherishing every drop.” A Sephora reviewer summed it up nicely: “BOUGIE skincare coming in hot!”