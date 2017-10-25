Paare erzählen: In diesem Augenblick wussten wir, dass es wahre Liebe ist

Oh and mine: 1.5 years before we dated, I saw him do comedy and he performed a great bit about “former and latter” and I was like “yep, him”— Kat Angus (@katangus) October 22, 2017
(Awkwardly my boyfriend at the time was the one who took me to the comedy show)— Kat Angus (@katangus) October 22, 2017
I tried to break up with him when I was diagnosed with cancer. He showed up with flowers and french fries and said he wasn't going anywhere.— Nicole Theodore (@nctheodore) October 22, 2017
Like 3 1/2 years ago I remember sitting on his kitchen floor with our backs together laughing at something only funny to us and thinking ya, I’d like to do this forever. https://t.co/GQCC1OoFf6— leah (@leahbiggar) October 22, 2017
on 2nd date, looking for something in her purse she started handing me things to hold...including a bottle of glue & a bag of googly eyes https://t.co/sizi7Qi9U4— Seth D. Monic ? (@sethdmichaels) October 22, 2017
We had been out a few times, and one day he spent 30 minutes or so showing me pics of his niece. We're married with a baby of our own now. ❤ https://t.co/AV91Akfj4M— Carly LeSpooky (@motheroftheses) October 22, 2017
When we were walking back from a movie, he offered me his jacket and told me to ignore the saxophone mouthpiece in his pocket— Amanda BW (@amandawysocki) October 22, 2017
So cliche- I saw him from afar, sat down next to him. When he looked into my eyes and smiled-I knew. 7yrs and everyday feels like that 1st— Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) October 23, 2017
She mentioned that she was writing a fanfic with the characters of Watchmen in the universe of Garth Marenghi's Darkplace. Irresistible!— schroduck???⏳?? (@schroduck) October 22, 2017