Paare erzählen: In diesem Augenblick wussten wir, dass es wahre Liebe ist

Eine kanadische Journalistin hat Paare auf Twitter dazu aufgerufen, den Moment zu schildern, in dem sie wussten, dass der andere der Richtige ist. Hunderte sind ihrem Aufruf gefolgt und erzählen ihre einzigartigen Geschichten in 140 Zeichen.
Jeder mag eine schöne Liebesgeschichte - besonders, wenn sie in 140 Zeichen oder weniger erzählt werden kann.
Kat Angus, eine Buzzfeed-Autorin aus Toronto, hat ihre Twitter-Follower jetzt aufgefordert, den Moment zu schildern, in dem ihnen klar wurde, dass ihr Partner derjenige ist, mit dem sie auch zusammen sein wollen.
„Bitte erzählt mir, wann ihr euch das erste Mal bei eurem Partner gedacht habt 'Oh ja, diese Person ist die, die ich will'“, schreibt Angus.
Die Autorin teilt auch ihre eigene Geschichte:
„Hier meine Geschichte: Eineinhalb Jahre bevor wir anfingen zu daten, sah ich ihn bei einem Comedy-Auftritt. Er führte ein großartiges Stück auf und ich dachte sofort 'Ja, er'.“
Aber: Ganz so einfach war es nicht. Denn ihr damaliger Freund nahm sie damals mit zu der Comedy-Show, wo sie ihren jetzigen Freund zum ersten Mal sehen sollte.
Ihre Tweets machten im Internet schnell die Runde – und hunderte Twitter-User erzählten ihre Geschichten.
„Ich habe versucht, ihn zu verlassen, als bei mir Krebs diagnostiziert wurde“, schreibt eine Userin. „Er tauchte dann mit Blumen und Pommes Frites auf und sagte, dass er nirgendwo hin gehen würde.“
„Ich erinnere mich, dass wir vor 3,5 Jahren zusammen auf dem Küchenboden gesessen haben, Rücken an Rücken, und zusammen über etwas gelacht haben, das nur für uns lustig war. Da habe ich gedacht, dass ich das für immer tun möchte", schreibt eine andere. Und sie fügt in einem anderen Tweet hinzu: „Übrigens, mittlerweile sind wir verheiratet.“
„Beim zweiten Date suchte sie etwas in ihrer Handtasche - und gab mir dabei verschiedene Dinge, die ich halten sollte. Darunter war eine Flasche Kleber und eine Tüte mit aufklebbaren Augen“, schreibt ein Twitter-User.
„Wir waren ein paar Mal zusammen aus und an einem Tag verbrachte er 30 Minuten damit, mir Bilder seiner Nichte zu zeigen. Wir sind jetzt verheiratet und haben ein eigenes Baby“, schreibt eine andere Frau.
Eine andere Userin schreibt: „Als wir vom Kino nach Hause gelaufen sind, hat er mir seine Jacke gegeben - und mir gesagt, ich solle das Saxophon-Mundstück in seiner Tasche ignorieren.“
„So klischeemäßig“, schreibt die Golferin Christina Kim. „Ich habe ihn von weitem gesehen und mich neben ihn gesetzt. Als er in meine Augen geschaut hat und lachte - da wusste ich es. Sieben Jahre - und jeder Tag fühlt sich an wie dieser erste.“
„Sie erwähnte, dass sie eine Fan-Fiction schreibt, mit den Charakteren von Watchmen im Universum von Garth Marenghis Darkplace. Unwiderstehlich“. schrieb User Schroduck.
Das findet wohl auch Initiatorin Angus. „Das ist das Romantischste, was ich jemals gehört habe“, antwortet sie auf den Tweet.
