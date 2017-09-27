Eine Fitnessbloggerin verlor 70.000 Fans – als sie diese Bilder von sich bei Instagram postete

Hi. I'm Sophie, and I did wake up like this. I also woke up hella excited about all of the amazing new friends @wayofgray has gained over the last day. Friends, not followers. I'm serious.. if you guys see me strolling around in the real world, hug me. Get up in my shit and tell me how we're best friends. I love that. It's also this girls birthday so you being here is such a beautiful present. But for real, thank you. Thank you for being here and allowing me to share this message. Thank you for sharing your stories, tagging your friends and getting real about your relationship with yourself. Thank you for wanting #real not #perfect. Thank you for embracing your insecurities and wanting to accept the sh*t out of who you truly are. Thank you for simply being you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Also, you're fucking awesome (in case you didn't know!)
Mutige und ehrliche Worte
You no longer see pictures of my body this way on @Instagram for this reason. Having a six pack and thigh gap doesn't make you happy. Pizza and cookies are fucking delicious. And I'm sick of women being told they have to be anything other than themselves to be happy. I know I was in the #fitspo industry for years, and I still want you to care for your body - but ? this bullshit. You guys asked for a hashtag - so if you wanted to repost this with #fuckyourfitspo and @wayofgray - that would be amazing! Let's get this out to as many people as possible!
"Wir müssen alle Verantwortung übernehmen für das, was wir tun"
Diese Fitness-Bloggerin hat ein Jahr lang nicht ihre Beine rasiert & so reagiert ihre Umwelt