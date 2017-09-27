Story aus Fitness

Eine Fitnessbloggerin verlor 70.000 Fans – als sie diese Bilder von sich bei Instagram postete

zuerst erschienen bei HuffPost
Geschminktes Gesicht, perfekt gestyltes Outfit, freizügige Bikinifotos - bis vor einigen Monaten sah das Instagram-Profil von Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) so aus wie das von zehntausenden anderen jungen Frauen auch.
Mit einem Mal aber wurde ihr bewusst: Sie hatte keine Lust mehr auf diese Art von Bilder. Also beschloss sie, künftig deutlich ehrlichere Fotos mit ihren Followern zu teilen - Fotos, auf denen auch ihre Makel zu sehen sein würden.

Hi. I'm Sophie, and I did wake up like this. I also woke up hella excited about all of the amazing new friends @wayofgray has gained over the last day. Friends, not followers. I'm serious.. if you guys see me strolling around in the real world, hug me. Get up in my shit and tell me how we're best friends. I love that. It's also this girls birthday so you being here is such a beautiful present. But for real, thank you. Thank you for being here and allowing me to share this message. Thank you for sharing your stories, tagging your friends and getting real about your relationship with yourself. Thank you for wanting #real not #perfect. Thank you for embracing your insecurities and wanting to accept the sh*t out of who you truly are. Thank you for simply being you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Also, you're fucking awesome (in case you didn't know!)

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) am

Mehr zum Thema: "Perfektion ist langweilig": Diesel traut sich etwas, das in der Mode lange als Tabu galt
Ihre Tochter hält sich für das "hässlichste Mädchen" - Sängerin Pink hat darauf die beste Antwort
Werbung
“Einen Sixpack und ein Thigh Gap (Anm. d. Red.: ein Spalt zwischen den Oberschenkeln, der nur bei sehr dünnen Menschen entsteht) zu haben, macht dich nicht glücklich”, schreibt Sophie auf Instagram. “Pizza und Cookies sind so verdammt lecker.”

Mutige und ehrliche Worte

Sie habe es satt, dass Frauen immer eingeredet werde, sie müssten sich verändern, um erfolgreich und glücklich zu sein. “Ich habe viele Jahre in der Fitnessindustrie gearbeitet und rate euch auch weiterhin, auf euren Körper zu achten, aber das ist einfach nur Schwachsinn.”
Die Worte der jungen Frau sind ehrlich und mutig - gerade für jemanden, der sein Geld mit dem eigenen Aussehen verdient.
Für ihre Entscheidung bekommt sie viel Zuspruch und Bewunderung. "Sehr gut, Sophie", kommentiert eine Instagram-Nutzerin. "Das sind die Art von Botschaften, denen wir Beachtung schenken sollten." Eine andere schreibt, Sophie sei "eine Inspiration" für sie.
Nicht alle sind aber begeistert von dem Schritt, den die Bloggerin gegangen ist. Von ihren ehemals 430.000 Instagram-Fans hat sie 70.000 verloren.
Inzwischen ist die Zahl aber wieder auf fast 400.000 angewachsen.
Dass sie einen Teil der Follower verloren hat, lässt Sophie nicht daran zweifeln, dass ihr Entschluss richtig war.

"Wir müssen alle Verantwortung übernehmen für das, was wir tun"

“Ich kann nachvollziehen, dass meine früheren Fotos viele Menschen inspiriert haben”, schreibt sie. “Doch es gibt je Menge andere Accounts, denen ihr für diese Art von Bildern folgen könnt.”
Sie sei aber der Ansicht, dass diese Bilder keinen guten Einfluss auf die meisten ausüben. “Wir müssen alle Verantwortung übernehmen für das, was wir tun. Und die Unsicherheiten bei anderen zu verstärken, ist nicht verantwortungsbewusst.”
Werbung
Sie selbst hat nicht nur ihr Auftreten auf Instagram stark verändert. Die Fitnessbloggerin hat auch ihre Lebensweise überdacht, wie sie schreibt.
Früher habe sie sich nie erlaubt, mal einen Donut oder ein Stück Torte zu essen. Jetzt postet sie Bilder, auf denen sie genau das tut - “mit Gluten, mit Kalorien, mit Zucker und das ohne schlechtes Gewissen.”

This wasn't gluten free, sugar free or calorie free. It was guilt free though.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) am

Wir können dazu nur sagen: Das klingt nach einer sehr gesunden Einstellung zu sich und seinem Körper. Damit ist Sophie ein weit besseres Vorbild gerade für ihre junge Mädchen als es viele andere Instagrammerinen sind.
Diese Themen zu Bloggern könnten dich auch interessieren:
Diese Fitness-Bloggerin hat ein Jahr lang nicht ihre Beine rasiert & so reagiert ihre Umwelt
Diese Vorher-Nachher-Bilder einer Fitness-Bloggerin suggerieren etwas anderes als erwartet
Warum diese Fitnessbloggerin daran erinnert, dass kein Körper perfekt ist
Werbung

More from Living

R29 Originals