Diese Fitness-Bloggerin hat ein Jahr lang nicht ihre Beine rasiert & so reagiert ihre Umwelt

Insa Grüning
Obwohl Miley Cyrus oder Jemima Kirke als Protagonistinnen einer neuen Feminismus-Welle wieder stolz ihre Achselbehaarung in die Kamera halten, gilt der rasierte, weibliche Körper doch weiterhin als das vorherrschende Schönheitsideal. Und obwohl man glauben möchte, dass uns heutzutage eigentlich nichts mehr schockieren kann – Körperhaare tun es offensichtlich doch. Warum das so ist? Weil sie als hässlich deklariert wurden. Schuld daran ist die Schönheitsindustrie, die den Begriff und die Definition von Schönheit seit Jahrzehnten formt und vorgibt. Rasierte Beine, rasierte Achselhöhlen und rasierte Bikinizonen sind ein Muss für Frauen geworden. Viel Spielraum gibt es tatsächlich nicht.
Dabei war das nicht immer so. Noch im 19 Jahrhundert trugen die meisten europäischen und amerikanischen Frauen die Körperbehaarung au natural. Im 20. Jahrhundert wurde dann aber zuerst das Achselhaar als unfeminin und danach die Beinbehaarung als unansehnlich tituliert. Werbeanzeigen der 60er und 70er Jahre trieben diesen Trend auf die Spitze. Es dauerte nicht lang und schon musste auch die Bikiniszene dran glauben und dem klebrigen Wachs weichen. Heute ist die Haarentfernung nicht mehr aus dem Alltag von Frauen wegzudenken. Die Mädchen beginnen im Alter von 13 oder 14 Jahren mit der Rasur und führen sie meist ein Leben lang fort.
Social media has such a great potential to spread love/positivity and create a positive communication link to people all over the world. But sadly, a lot of the time it is a battle ground where insults fly back and forth. Spreading hatred for entertainment.. Words have the potential to heal or to hurt. People don't realize how damaging social media can really be if used this way. It can destroy a persons self esteem and a persons sense of self worth. But on a positive note, I have connected with some really awesome people because of social media. Despite all the negativity that comes with it, there comes so much positivity/inspiration also. I am just feeling very thankful today for all of you who choose to spread kindness and uplift me and others every single day. I am so proud to have connected with like minded individuals who do what they love everyday and genuinely care. I appreciate you and I'm sure others do too. Thank you?✨???#positivity #spreadlove #bethechange #selflove #gratitude #namaste #iloveyou #thankful #weareone #onelove #thankyou #changetheworld #alldoneup #nofilter #happystpattys

Morgan Mikena, eine amerikanische Fitness-Bloggerin, möchte sich dem gesellschaftlichen Ideal und den sozialen Maßstäben nicht weiter unterordnen und hat vor fast zwei Jahren einfach aufgehört sich zu rasieren. Mikena hatte genug davon, als Frau ständig nur auf ihr Äußeres reduziert zu werden, wollte sich von dem Zwang „glatt sein zu müssen“ befreien und zu ihrer natürlichen Schönheit stehen. Also hat sie Rasierer, Wachs und Epilieret aus dem Badezimmer verbannt und die Haare von nun an wachsen lassen. Ihr durchtrainierter Körper ist mittlerweile in bestimmten Regionen von Körperhaaren übersät. So wie viele von uns es wären, wenn wir uns nicht täglich oder wöchentlich rasieren würden.

"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli ?✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨???I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood

Die Bloggerin dokumentierte ihre Entscheidung ausführlich und machte sie via Instagram öffentlich, auch um andere Frauen zu ermutigen. In einem Video erklärt sie außerdem, wie ihre Umwelt auf sie reagiert. Ihr Freund etwa findet sie trotz Haarwuchs wunderschön. Kinder hingegen reagierten eher verstört und fragten sie, ob sie ein Mann sei. Mehr zu ihren Beweggründen und Erfahrungen erfahrt ihr in diesem Video:
