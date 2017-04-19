Diese Fitness-Bloggerin hat ein Jahr lang nicht ihre Beine rasiert & so reagiert ihre Umwelt

Die Bloggerin dokumentierte ihre Entscheidung ausführlich und machte sie via Instagram öffentlich, auch um andere Frauen zu ermutigen. In einem Video erklärt sie außerdem, wie ihre Umwelt auf sie reagiert. Ihr Freund etwa findet sie trotz Haarwuchs wunderschön. Kinder hingegen reagierten eher verstört und fragten sie, ob sie ein Mann sei. Mehr zu ihren Beweggründen und Erfahrungen erfahrt ihr in diesem Video: