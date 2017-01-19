Warum diese Fitnessbloggerin daran erinnert, dass kein Körper perfekt ist

Fitness- und Sportinhalte kamen uns in den sozialen Medien lange Zeit nur in Form von astrein unverschwitzten Sportlern oder einschüchternden Vorher-Nachher-Vergleichen entgegen, die uns zeigen sollten, wie effektiv und sichtbar ein strenges Trainingsprogramm war. Und obwohl das auch heute noch oft passiert, und unter bestimmten Bedingungen auch durchaus seine Daseinsberechtigung hat, sollte man sich immer wieder dessen bewusst sein, dass es sich auch bei vermeintlich unmittelbaren Plattformen wie Instagram oft um bearbeitete, gestellte Bilder und vor allem um „den einen richtigen Winkel“ handelt. Fitnessbloggerin Anna Victoria hat ihre eigene imponierende Art mit genau diesem Trugschluss umzugehen. Auf ihrem Instagram-Account fügte die US-Amerikanerin zwei Bilder zu einer Collage zusammen. Die Fotos wurden scheinbar unmittelbar aufeinanderfolgend geschossen, jedoch könnten sie unterschiedlicher nicht sein – und genau deshalb gibt sie eine wundervolle Message an ihre Abonnenten weiter. „Wie ich 1% vs. 99% der Zeit wirklich aussehe“, so beschreibt sie die beiden Schnappschüsse in der Bildunterschrift und erklärt fortan, „Gute oder schlechte Winkel bestimmten nicht deinen Wert.“

Me 1% of the time vs. 99% of the time. And I love both photos equally. Good or bad angles don't change your worth ❤️ I recently came across an article talking about how one woman stated she refuses to accept her flaws, because she doesn't see them as flaws at all. I LOVED that because it sends such a powerful message that our belly rolls, cellulite, stretch marks are nothing to apologize for, to be ashamed of, or to be obsessed with getting rid of! As I'm getting older, I have cellulite and stretch marks that aren't going away, and I welcome them. They represent a life fully lived (for 28 years so far :)) and a healthy life and body at that. How can I be mad at my body for perfectly normal "flaws"? This body is strong, can run miles, can lift and squat and push and pull weight around, and it's happy not just because of how it looks, but because of how it feels. So when you approach your journey, I want you to remember these things: I will not punish my body I will fuel it I will challenge it AND I will love it ??? If you're following my page, you're a part of helping me spread this message and creating this movement - thank you. #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides

„Ich liebe beide Bilder“, schreibt Victoria weiterhin. „Je älter ich werde, desto öfter bemerke ich Streifen und Dellen, die nicht einfach wieder verschwinden, aber bei mir sind sie willkommen! Denn sie stehen für mein ganzes Leben, 28 erfüllte Jahre bisher, sie stehen für ein gesundes Leben und einen gesunden Körper. Wie könnte ich über so etwas wütend sein?“ Victoria erwähnt außerdem, dass eine weitere Fitnessbloggerin, Molly Galbraith, sie zu diesem Post motiviert hätte. Galbraith hatte auf Facebook ein Bild samt ausführlicher Erklärung geteilt, in der sie dazu anregte den eigenen Körper so zu akzeptieren, wie er nun einmal ist, und die vermeintlichen Makel nicht als Makel anzusehen, weil sie nicht falsch sind. „Ich LIEBE diese Aussage. Sie zeigt, dass Speckröllchen, Zellulitis, Dehnungsstreifen – dass das alles keine Dinge sind, für die wir uns schämen oder gar entschuldigen sollten. Wir sollten auch nicht besessen davon sein, sie loszuwerden“, kommentiert Victoria die Message ihrer Kollegin Galbraith. „Wie kann ich denn über so etwas wütend sein? Mein Körper ist stark, er kann kilometerweit rennen, Gewichte heben, stemmen, er beugt sich, er streckt sich, er springt. Mein Körper ist nicht gut, weil er so aussieht wie er aussieht, sondern weil er sich so anfühlt wie er sich anfühlt.“ Abschließend appelliert sie an alle, gutmütiger und dankbarer mit dem eigenen Körper umzugehen, „Von nun an, wenn du darüber nachdenkst, wie du dich in deiner Haut, in deinem Körper fühlst, möchte ich, dass du dich immer an die folgenden Dinge erinnerst: Ich werde meinen Körper nicht bestrafen. Ich werde ihn nähren, ihn tanken. Ich werde ihn fordern. Und ich werde ihn lieben!“ Victorias Post ist nur einer von wenigen, allerdings zeigt er einmal mehr auf, was viel zu selten gesagt wird: Auch auf sozialen Medien und Plattformen, die unmittelbar sein sollen, wird mit allen möglichen Tipps und Tricks gespielt. So entsteht schnell ein Bild, dass weder der Realität entspricht noch erstrebenswert ist. Trotzdem vergisst das jede oft von uns ganz schnell. Deshalb sollte man sich jeden Tag ganz genau vor Augen halten, dass Bilder eben nur Bilder sind und nichts weiter aussagen. Niemand weiß, wie es sich wirklich anfühlt, in der Haut des anderen zu stecken, denn Körper sind so unterschiedlich wie die Menschen selbst – und das ist auch gut so.
