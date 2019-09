Bisexualität? – Einfach nur flexibel?!

„A Woman who sleeps with men and women cannot be read as either feminine or masculine without causing gender trouble. Either her gender is constantly changing (with her partner), or her gender does not match her sexuality. Further, by desiring men and women she has really removed herself from either gender category, as „men and women“ is not an opinion in either masculinity or femininity.“ (Eisner, Shiri: Bi. Notes for a bisexual revolution, Seal Press 2013, S. 148.)