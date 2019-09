Das ist die abstoßendste Farbe der Welt – doch sie hat eine wichtige Aufgabe

On World No Tobacco Day, @worldhealthorganization calls on countries to get ready for plain packaging as part of a comprehensive approach to tobacco control. Plain packaging can improve public health by: reducing the attractiveness of tobacco products; eliminating the effects of tobacco packaging as a form of advertising and promotion; addressing package design techniques; and increasing the noticeability and effectiveness of health warnings. Plain packaging was first implemented in Australia, and now countries like the UK and France are taking the lead in introducing plain packaging to the European Region – an important step in paving the way towards a tobacco-free future. #NoTobacco #plainpackaging

