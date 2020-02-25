Bevor sie als Malerin gefeiert wurde, war Etel Adnan für Ihre Gedichte bekannt. Sie hatte aber schon als 20jährige in den fünfziger Jahren zu malen begonnen. Über 50 Jahre später, im Jahre 2014 wurden die Werke der libanesisch-stämmigen Künstlerin in einem Raum der Whitney Biennale ausgestellt. Sie hatte weitere Einzelausstellungen sowohl in der Serpentine Gallery in London, als auch im Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art und dem San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.