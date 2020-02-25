Carmen Herrera
Carmen Herrera - 104 today and still actively making art! Just incredible. If you want to learn more about her watch @the100yearsshow on Netflix #carmenherrera #100yearsshow #fineart #abstractart #minimalism #fineart #contemporaryart #arte #artistsoninstagram #artlife #follow #inspiration #artgoals #lifegoals
Hilma af Klint
“Hilma Af Klint: Paintings for the Future” has officially become the most-visited exhibition in the museum’s 60-year history.-ARTNEWS - 4/18/19 . . . Thank you, The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum @guggenheim . A great tribute to @daniel.birnbaum , Johan af Klint & Tracey Bashkoff for having made this monumental exhibition come true. . And, of course, a special thank you to our visitors and supporters of Hilma af Klint’s work . The exhibit runs through the 23rd of April that’s this upcoming Tuesday, only a few days left! See you there! . @guggenheim . . . http://www.artnews.com/2019/04/18/guggenheims-hilma-af-klint-survey-is-most-popular-show-in-its-history/ . . . . . . #hilmaafklint #womenartist #visionary #pioneer #art #painting #femaleartist #surrealism #spiritual #sweden #mystic #modernart #modern #surreal #contemporaryart #scandinavianart #spiritualism #artist #abstractart #visionaryart #arthistory #fineart #exhibit #theosophy #spiritualism #femaleartist #sweden #swedishart
Etel Adnan
Etel Adnan in her studio, 2015.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ '[Mount Tamalpais] became my best friend, it really did. It was more than just a beautiful mountain: it entered me, existentially, and filled my life. It became a poem around which I orientated myself’⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Shot by Stefan Ruiz ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #eteladnan #adnan #artiststudio
Diane Simpson
#dianesampson saturdayafternoon #saturdayartclass #artdaily #birthdaygirl #painting #paintinggroup #artclass#goodworkout #art #paintingstudio #art #artlab #saturdayartgroup #artstudio #durbanart #artists #colabart #artcollective #painters #pascalechandlerstudios #communitybuilddurban
Lisa Yuskavage
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
This was recently scanned and was in a deep old file. I am sharing because its real and true. I got endless rejections. False starts etc. And that for what seemed like a long time I was “circling the drain”. I worked on not being a bitter asshole and kept looking at how to make work that was more and more my own. I shifted to Focusing on the work and this ( cold calls and letters) was not the way forward. I really moved on when I realized that making work was the gift. Hope it helps to see y’all. (I dont live on ludlow street ! Dont send mail to that address)