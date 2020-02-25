Story aus Kunst & Kultur

5 Künstlerinnen: erst abgewiesen, dann gefeiert

Doch wer zuletzt lacht…
Endlich sind seit ein paar Jahren Frauen verdientermassen häufiger in Retrospektiven und berühmten Museen vertreten. Jahrzehnte nachdem Linda Nochlin fragte: "Warum gibt es keine bedeutenden Künstlerinnen?". Nachdem Dora Maar aus Picasso's Schatten in die Tate getreten ist und uns Judy Chicago bei Dior zeigte, wie wichtig Künstlerinnen sind. Endlich wird uns langsam klar, dass es da draussen bedeutende Künstlerinnen in Hülle und Fülle gibt und auch schon immer gegeben hat. Ungeachtet dessen erfahren Frauen immer noch weit weniger Anerkennung als ihre männlichen Gegenspieler und müssen oft allerhand durchmachen um gehört und gesehen zu werden. Hier zeigen wir euch 5 Künstlerinnen, welche vor ihrem Erfolg mit einer Flut von Abweisungen gekämpft haben.
Carmen Herrera

Carmen Herrera verkaufte ihr erstes Bild, so unglaublich das auch klingt, im Alter von 89 Jahren. Sie wurde damals von mehreren Kunsthändlern abgelehnt, einschliesslich einer gewissen Rose Fried (jawohl, selbst eine Frau!), welche die Frechheit besass, die Verweigerung Herrera's Arbeit auszustellen damit zu begründen, dass Herrera eine Frau sei. (Was für eine Art Loyalität unter Frauen ist denn das!?). Aber Herrera lacht nun zuletzt: Die kubanische Künstlerin wird von der Lisson Gallery vertreten, ihre Kunst befindet sich in der Sammlung des MoMA und das Whitney Museum präsentierte eine Retrospektive ihres Gesamtwerks. Zudem bekam Herrera den Auftrag für Manhattan's City Hall Park eine Skulptur herzustellen. Sie ist nun 104 Jahre alt und arbeitet immer noch unermüdlich!

Hilma af Klint

Heutzutage werden Hilma af Klint's vom Okkultismus inspirierten Gemälde hochgelobt. Zu Lebzeiten hingegen wurde sie nicht verstanden. Von mystischen Erfahrungen beflügelt, fühlte sie sich dazu bewegt eine Serie abstrakter Werke zu schaffen, welche in dem Projekt 'Malereien für den Tempel' mündeten. Ihre Arbeit wurde aber von zeitgenössischen Philosophen abgelehnt und sie wagte es daraufhin nicht mehr ihre Werke öffentlich auszustellen. Im Wissen dass das Publikum noch nicht bereit war ihre Kunst zu verstehen, verfügte sie vor ihrem Tod im Jahre 1944 dass ihre Werke mindestens 20 Jahre lang geheim gehalten werden. In den siebziger Jahren wurde die Schenkung ihrer Werke an das Stockholm Moderna Museet zuerst abgewiesen. Dank hartnäckigen schwedischen Kunsthistorikern ist Af Klint's Arbeit nun jedoch weitherum bekannt und bewundert. Die Künstlerin hatte posthum Einzelausstellungen im Los Angeles County Museum of Art, im MoMA, im Centre Pompidou und in der Serpentine Gallery.
Etel Adnan

Bevor sie als Malerin gefeiert wurde, war Etel Adnan für Ihre Gedichte bekannt. Sie hatte aber schon als 20jährige in den fünfziger Jahren zu malen begonnen. Über 50 Jahre später, im Jahre 2014 wurden die Werke der libanesisch-stämmigen Künstlerin in einem Raum der Whitney Biennale ausgestellt. Sie hatte weitere Einzelausstellungen sowohl in der Serpentine Gallery in London, als auch im Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art und dem San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Diane Simpson

Obwohl sie in den sechziger Jahren teil der Künstlergruppe 'Chicago Imagists' war, hat Diane Simpson ihren persönlichen Durchbruch erst 1983 mit einer Ausstellung namens 'Samurai' feiern können. Weitreichende Anerkennung bekam sie jedoch 2019 als sie an der Whitney Biennale teilnahm und dort mit dem 'Anonymous Was a Woman' Kunstpreis für Frauen geehrt wurde, der mit 25'000 Dollar dotiert ist.

Lisa Yuskavage

Am Anfang ihrer Karriere hatte Lisa Yuskavage mit so häufigen Absagen und vergeblichen Anläufen zu kämpfen, dass sie das Gefühl bekam 'dass alles bald den Bach runtergeht.' Sie erklärt jedoch weiter, dass sie währenddessen auch daran arbeitete 'nicht ein verbittertes Arschloch zu werden, sondern weiter zu machen und so meiner eigenen einzigartigen Arbeit immer treu zu bleiben.' (Weise Worte fürs Leben allgemein). Yuskavage wird jetzt von David Zwirner vertreten und ihre Werke sind mittlerweile unter anderem in den Sammlungen des Whitney Museum, MoMA, Metropolitan Museum of Art und Hammer Museum vertreten.
