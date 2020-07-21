Neuer Black Is King-Trailer: Beyoncé ist und bleibt eine wahre Königin

Ineye Komonibo, Maike Bartsch
Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment.
Beyoncés Black Is King ist eines der heiß ersehntesten Projekte des Sommers – wenn nicht sogar das heiß ersehnteste Projekt! Und der neue Trailer für das Visual-Album lässt unsere Vorfreude praktisch ins Unendliche wachsen.
Letzten Monat leakten Beyhive-Mitglieder online den Teaser von Black Is King, einem Projekt, das eine Art Mischung aus einem Film und einem visuellen Album – ähnlich wie Lemonadeist. Anknüpfend an die 2019er Realverfilmung von König der Löwen und das von Beyoncé produzierte Album The Lion King: The Gift dreht sich ihr neues Werk um die Geschichte Afrikas. Im Fantasy-Film macht sich ein junger Mann auf eine übernatürliche Reise der Selbstfindung und Selbstverwirklichung. Geleitet wird er von seiner Geschichte und seinem kulturellen Erbe. „Du wurdest von der Hitze der Galaxie geformt“, erklärt Beyoncé im neuen Trailer. „Was für ein Ding, gleichzeitig ungewöhnlich und vertraut zu sein… ein und dasselbe zu sein und trotzdem anders als alle anderen. Das Leben ist eine Reihe von Entscheidungen. Geh deinen Weg oder du wirst vom rechten Weg abgebracht.“
Für ihr neues Projekt hat Beyoncé natürlich wieder mit richtig großen Namen zusammengearbeitet – wie beispielsweise Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell und natürlich auch Jay-Z. Beteiligt waren außerdem Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Pierre Debusschere, Ibra Ake, Dikayl Rimmasch, Jake Nava und Kwasi Fordjour. Gedreht wurde in Südafrika, Teilen von Westafrika, L.A., New York, London und Belgien.
Black Is King wird genau ein Jahr nach The Gift veröffentlicht. Beyoncé hat die letzten zwölf Monate damit verbracht, mehr über verschiedene afrikanische Kulturen zu lernen, das Drehbuch zu schreiben, Regie zu führen und den Film zu produzieren. Es ist ein Werk der Liebe – für die Welt, aber besonders für die Schwarze Community; ein Reminder, dass die Schwarze Geschichte und die Schwarze Kultur stark und wunderschön ist.
In einer Caption zu einem Insta-Post sagt Beyoncé, sie glaubt, wenn Schwarze Menschen ihre eigenen Geschichten erzählen, können wir den Blickwinkel der Welt verändern und die wahre Geschichte erzählen – die, die nicht in unseren Geschichtsbüchern steht. „Ich bete, dass alle die Schönheit und Widerstandskraft unserer Leute sehen“, schreibt sie und erklärt, dass es sich bei dem Visual-Album eine Story handelt, die zeigt, dass die Menschen, die es im Leben am schlimmsten getroffen hat, die außergewöhnlichsten Gaben haben.
Black Is King ist ab dem 31. Juli auf Disney+ verfügbar.

