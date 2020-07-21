Beyoncé : véritable reine dans le nouveau trailer de Black Is King

Ineye Komonibo, Edwige Sainte Marie
Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment.
Malgré toutes les nouvelles sorties musicales prévues cet été, Black Is King de Beyoncé est le projet le plus attendu de la saison. Et la nouvelle bande-annonce de l'album visuel nous confirme que ça vaut absolument notre abonnement Disney+.
L'annonce officielle de Black Is King a été publiée le mois dernier après que des membres de la Beyhive (communauté des fans de Beyoncé) aient divulgué en ligne le teaser du projet. Ce dernier est une sorte de mélange entre film et album - similaire à Lemonade. S'inspirant du remake de 2019 du Roi Lion et de l'album The lion King: The Gift, produit par Beyoncé, son nouveau travail tourne autour de l'histoire africaine. Dans ce film fantastique, un jeune homme se lance dans un voyage surnaturel de découverte et de réalisation de soi. Il est guidé par son histoire et son héritage culturel.
Publicité
"Tu as été formé par la chaleur de la galaxie. Quelle chose d’être, à la fois, unique et familier... d'être un seul et même être et toujours pas comme les autres".
"La vie est une série de choix. Prenez votre chemin ou égarez-vous".
Pour ce projet, Beyoncé a recruté plusieurs célébrités de son entourage pour apparaître dans l'album visuel ; Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o et Naomi Campbell font toutes une apparition dans la bande-annonce officielle. Et bien sûr, Jay-Z est également présent - pas surprenant vous me direz.
La sortie de Black Is King intervient exactement un an après la sortie de The Gift. Beyoncé a passé ce temps à faire des recherches sur les différentes cultures africaines, à écrire son scénario, à réaliser chaque plan et à produire le projet. C'est un travail d'amour pour le monde, mais plus particulièrement pour la communauté noire du monde entier - un rappel que l'histoire et la culture noires sont aussi puissantes que magnifiques.
View this post on Instagram

I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

"Je suis convaincue que lorsque les Noirs racontent leurs propres histoires, nous pouvons changer notre façon de voir le monde et raconter notre VRAIE histoire de richesse générationnelle - celle qui ne se trouve pas dans nos livres d'histoire." a légendé Beyoncé sur le premier teaser de Black Is King sur Instagram. "Je prie pour que chacun puisse voir la beauté et la résilience de notre peuple", écrit-elle, expliquant que l'album est une histoire qui montre que les personnes qui ont été le plus durement touchées dans la vie ont les dons les plus extraordinaires.
Black Is King sortira sur Disney+ le 31 juillet.

More from Music