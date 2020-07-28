Que signifie folklore, le titre du nouvel album de Taylor Swift

Natalie Morin, Edwige Sainte Marie
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images.
Alors que nous pensions que plus rien ne pouvait nous surprendre, Taylor Swift a prouvé une fois de plus qu'elle pouvait faire l'impossible : cette fois, en annonçant la sortie d'un tout nouvel album, intitulé folklore. Mais si c'est un véritable coup de maître pour la star, il n'en reste pas moins que les fans se posent encore beaucoup de questions.
Sortir un album surprise est un geste qui ressemble à Swift mais qui est aussi très différent d'elle. Elle prend généralement son temps pour préparer ses albums en partageant des messages mystérieusement codés sur les réseaux sociaux, en nous intrigant dans des interviews et en sortant un single pop très apprécié des radios, avec beaucoup de préparation autour. Pourtant elle n'est pas non plus du genre à rester assise à se tourner les pouces pendant une pandémie, il est donc logique qu'elle ait été très occupée. Mais avant même que les théories sur les chansons et leurs significations cachées ne circulent sur les réseaux sociaux, l'annonce de Swift a engendré une première question pressante : que signifie folklore exactement ?


Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️



Le mot "folklore" lui-même a deux significations principales : l'une étant les coutumes traditionnelles préservées au sein d'une communauté, comme les histoires, les légendes, les chansons, les dictons, les danses et les croyances populaires. Parmi les exemples de folklore américain, on peut citer les récits historiques de Betsy Ross cousant le premier drapeau américain, ou de Davy Crockett explorant la frontière sauvage du pays. Mais il comprend aussi des contes comme le bûcheron géant Paul Bunyan, ou The Lone Ranger. En France, on peut citer pour exemple la Bête du Gévaudan ou encore l'effroyable Barbe Bleue. Les histoires peuvent être basées sur des faits réels ou être des extraits de la vérité - l'exactitude des histoires n'est pas vraiment importante. Il s'agit de tout récit connu qui a contribué à façonner une culture et ses systèmes de croyance fondamentaux.
L'autre signification de folklore est une croyance qui a été largement diffusée et bien connue sans aucune preuve à l'appui. Par exemple, les risques de santé immédiats des téléphones portables et des ordinateurs. Là encore, ce n'est pas la validité de la croyance qui est importante : c'est le fait que de nombreuses personnes dans une culture en sont simplement conscientes (ou même y croient).
Dans ce contexte, le choix de Swift pour le titre de son dernier album commence à prendre un peu plus de sens. Nous vivons une époque sans précédent alors que nous sommes confrontés à la pandémie mondiale de la COVID-19, mais aussi politiquement et socialement. En ces temps difficiles et effrayants, nos systèmes de croyance fondamentaux sont mis à l'épreuve et font l'objet de discussions et d'analyses plus approfondies. Et Swift a clairement fait savoir qu'elle n'avait pas peur de partager ses opinions, ses sentiments et ses critiques sur ce qui se passe dans le monde en ce moment.
Dans un post Instagram, la chanteuse a écrit ceci : "Dans l'isolement, mon imagination s'est emballée et cet album en est le résultat, une collection de chansons et d'histoires qui ont coulé comme un courant de conscience. Prendre un stylo était ma façon de m'évader dans la fantaisie, l'histoire et la mémoire. J'ai raconté ces histoires au mieux de mes capacités avec tout l'amour, l'émerveillement et la fantaisie qu'elles méritent. Maintenant, c'est à vous de les transmettre".
Bien qu'il soit encore trop tôt pour dire exactement où Swift veut en venir sans explication précise, les fans ont souligné que folklore est en minuscules tout comme le sixième album studio de Swift, reputation. Nous rappelant que ce dernier répondait très largement aux critiques que la star subissait à l'époque. Est-ce donc la même chose pour folklore ? Y aurai-il un sens caché derrière ce titre ? Affaire à suivre...

