Was ist euer Problem mit dunkler Haut und wann werden Frauen endlich lernen, sich selbst zu lieben?
seriously pisses me off when people like huda beauty can be successful and have a huge platform to influence young girls and she writes articles about ‘how to lighten your vagina with lemon juice’ honest to god, women like that need a slap. no wonder young girls are insecure. pic.twitter.com/fHx3ZHJFmX— ? molly ? (@mollylaura_) May 3, 2018
People using the word vagina instead of vulva is my pet peeve. And stop putting products/food/ or whatever else down there ffs. Let your body do its fucking job. If something’s not right, go see a DOCTOR not fucking Huda Beauty. https://t.co/f3uahawe1y— L?? (@HekatePhsphrs) May 3, 2018
I found an eyeshadow palette that works with my skin tone and one-hazel-one-brown eye, said thank goodness for Huda Beauty, AND NOW THIS ?— PrimroseRoad (@PrimroseRoad) May 4, 2018
Huda Beauty is encouraging women to lighten their vaginas and people are furious https://t.co/zEyRHWpnDx
@hudabeauty SHAME on you for shaming women! Every #vagina is different from every other and they’re all beautiful and perfect as they are. No one needs advice from an ill informed, botoxed, ballon lipped idiot about what their vag should look like. https://t.co/qFkceXUX2l— artismygod (@artismyonlygod) May 3, 2018
OMG!? DO NOT PUT BLEACH ON YOUR GENITALS. SERIOUSLY. wtf!!?!?!?https://t.co/zTsSpJhVu6— cunt-a-saurus-rex (@the_squarrell) May 3, 2018
.@hudabeauty you are telling women to bleach their vulvas with hydroquinone, lemon juice, and acids because a lighter vulva is better? Do you realize how poisonously harmful this is? Fuck your homophobia, fuck your non-inclusivity , and FUUUUUCK YOU. https://t.co/7tDSqXQVVl— Red Lord the Silencer (@fangirlsmash) May 3, 2018
“If your partner is concerned about the Pantone of your genitalia you’ve got a much bigger problem than the colour of your vulva” @CarolineHirons spilling the real T ?? https://t.co/9dILiEAgfE— kailtin (@kaitz__) May 3, 2018
@CarolineHirons finding it hard to believe that Huda is inundated with vagina lightening questions as stated. Like, er, it’s a lipstick website.... it’s like asking Halfords about Breast augmentation.— BritishBeautyBlogger (@britbeautyblog) May 3, 2018