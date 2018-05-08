Story aus Beauty

Vagina-Bleaching: Huda Beauty löst einen berechtigten Shitstorm aus

Natalie Gil, Martyna Rieck
Illustration: Anna Sudit
Huda Beauty ist als Kosmetikmarke dafür bekannt, Fans mit farbenfrohen Lidschattenpaletten und glitzernden Highlightern bei ihrer morgendlichen Beauty-Routine zu unterstützen. Viral ging das Brand zuletzt zum Launch, denn Gründerin Huda Kattan war zuvor bereits vielen bekannt – als eine der erfolgreichsten YouTuberinnen, die Schminktutorials drehte. Jetzt liest man erneut in vielen Medien den Namen der Amerikanerin mit arabischen Wurzeln, jedoch in einem weitaus negativerem Kontext: Über Kattan und Huda Beauty zieht aktuell ein Shitstorm tropischer Stärke einher.
Auf dem markeneigenen Blog und den zugehörigen Social-Media-Kanälen wurde ein Artikel gepostet, der Frauen und Mädchen Tipps zum Bleachen der Vagina gibt. „Darum färbt sich deine Vagina dunkel und das kannst du tun, um sie aufzuhellen“, so der Titel des Service-Stückes, das am 7. April 2018 online ging und mittlerweile mit einer erläuternden Einleitung versehen wurde, die versucht zu erklären, dass die Intention niemals war, Treatments dieser Art bewerben zu wollen, sondern lediglich eine Hilfestellung für Interessierte darstellen sollte. „Wir haben viele DIYs im Netz gefunden, die extrem schädlich sein können“, liest man dort. Im selben Artikel kommt auch eine „Expertin“, die Dermatologin Doris Day, zu Wort und auch wenn es löblich ist, fundierte Tipps für jede Art von Behandlung zu geben, hat allein die Wortwahl im Titel bei vielen für Verwirrung gesorgt. Die Vagina ist nämlich der innere Teil – was die Autorin des Textes hingegen meinte, waren wohl die Schamlippen – ein grundlegender Fehler, den nach einer hauptsächlich weiblichen Redaktion spätestens die Expertin hätte korrigieren müssen, denn sich das Innere der Vagina zu bleichen kann verheerende Folgen haben!
Bisher haben wir nur die problematische Headline des Textes untersucht, aber auch der Rest wird leider nicht besser. Zusammen mit der Hautärztin werden in der Folge unterschiedliche Hausmittel wie Joghurt mit Zitronensaft und andere Hacks durchgesprochen, die eine Aufhellung der Haut bewirken oder die „Verdunklung durch Hyperpigmentierung“ überhaupt verhindern sollen. Leider tut der Text dies, ohne darauf aufmerksam zu machen, dass die innere Labialhaut von Natur aus dunkler ist und dass das vor allem auch kein Makel ist, den man beheben MUSS. Anscheinend glaubt die Expertin zudem zu wissen, dass „überschüssiges Gewicht zu Reibung führt, was wiederrum eine Verdunklung zur Folge haben kann, während viel Feuchtigkeit und wenig Reibung die Haut gesund hält und optimiert.“ Im weiteren Textverlauf geht sie noch weiter und empfiehlt Betroffenen „sich ein Rezept für eine aufhellende Creme oder ein chemisches Peeling“ geben zu lassen, das mit synthetischen Inhaltsstoffen die Haut umfärbt.
Jetzt sind Fans der Marke verständlicherweise verärgert darüber, dass auf der Website solch kontroverse und gefährliche Behandlungen wie eine Hautbleichung empfohlen werden. Die Empörung macht sich auch unter dem Facebook-Post des Artikels bemerkbar: Über 10.000 Reaktionen und mehrere hundert negative Kommentare haben sich seit der Veröffentlichung dort angesammelt. „Dunklere Vaginalhaut ist etwas komplett Natürliches“, schreibt beispielsweise Kristina Brumbelow. „Du brauchst sie nicht aufzuhellen, nur um danach auszusehen wie ein kleines Mädchen und so die Lust gewisser Männer zu stillen, die wiederum für dich nicht einmal ihren Hodensack rasieren würden.“ Jade Natalie geht noch einen Schritt weiter und ist Huda Beauty entfolgt: „Ich habe entabonniert. Was soll denn als nächstes kommen? Ein Highlight- und Kontour-Set für meine Vulva?“ Und das, was Meghana Manjunath schreibt, kann ich persönlich nur unterschreiben: „Vaginas sind alle unterschiedlich und schön, egal wie sie aussehen. Eine dunkle Haut im Intimbereich ist genauso normal wie Dehnungsstreifen und außerdem habe ich noch nie einen Korb oder Kritik dafür bekommen, eine zu stark pigmentierte Vagina zu haben.“
Was ist euer Problem mit dunkler Haut und wann werden Frauen endlich lernen, sich selbst zu lieben?

Saborni Mondal in den Facebook-Kommentaren
Was auf Facebook begann, entwickelte sich schnell zu einem Shitstorm auf allen Kanälen. Doch genau das ist für mich persönlich ein Zeichen dafür, dass die Community weiter ist, als viele Marken oder Influencer. Wird ein Misstand erkannt oder fühlen sich Frauen nicht korrekt repräsentiert oder gehört, entwickelt sich ein massenhafter Protest. In diesem speziellen Fall hatte die Aufruhr zur Folge, dass die Autorin einen Kommentar über den originalen Text gesetzt hat. Hört sich wie ein kleiner Schritt an, aber ich bin mir sicher, dass das mediale Aufgreifen des Themas für mehr Aufklärung über Hautbleaching geschaffen hat und mit großer Sicherheit das ein oder andere Medium davon absehen wird, solche Treatments zu bewerben.
