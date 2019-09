The Scary Business Of Skin-Whitening Creams

As a beauty editor, I constantly try to promote the goodness that can be found in my industry. Yet I’m under no illusions as to how ‘beauty’ can be manipulated to fuel insecurities in a bid to shift products. While history plays a huge part, the pursuit of light skin is more than just the result of colonial rule and tradition. Globalisation and the impact of consumerism helps to keep racism alive and kicking and this is where beauty brands must take responsibility. While Black Girl Magic and the natural hair movement are brilliant examples of how far we have come, the prevalence of skin whitening and lightening on social media, coupled with the openness of celebrities and influencers who alter their skin tone, are staunch reminders of how far we still need to go as a society. And until we get there, governments banning products is the equivalent of using a plaster to heal a bullet wound.