The Scary Business Of Skin-Whitening Creams

Billboard ads of this kind may not be an issue for women in the UK but subliminal messages promoting Eurocentric beauty standards are still hugely prevalent. And while more and more body confidence campaigns are launched all the time, skin colour and beauty confidence campaigns have been left pretty much in the dark, from lack of representation in beauty advertisements to the countless brands who still don’t produce foundations for darker skin tones. “The natural hair movement has been brilliant for encouraging women to forgo weaves and wigs and embrace their natural texture,” explains Ayesha. “Yet I think there is less momentum to give up skin-whitening products." Does she believe that a similar movement could happen with skin lightening? “I’m not sure, women are more open about wearing weaves, whereas skin lightening isn’t as prevalent among the Instagram generation. I think maybe those that do use it don’t really understand the extent of the damage they are causing to their skin.”