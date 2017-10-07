Story aus Depression

8 kleine Dinge, die du gegen deine Herbstdepression tun kannst

Ada Blitzkrieg
Illustration: Anna Sudit.
Ganz ehrlich, die meisten von uns kennen diese etwas schwierige Zeit, wenn der Sommer gerade endet und die Tage plötzlich regnerisch, kalt und verdammt nochmal so unfassbar langweilig grau sind. Die Laune ist dann nicht immer die Beste. Den meisten Menschen hilft in dieser Zeit schon ein warmes Schaumbad und ein schöner Film, um am nächsten Tag wieder halbwegs normal zu funktionieren. Aber zwischen einem sogenannten „Winterblues”, den ich gerade beschrieben habe, und dem Krankheitsbild einer saisonalen Depression, stecken mitunter Welten. Aus diesem Grund habe ich acht kleine Tipps zusammengetragen, die die Intensität der Symptome bei SAD (saisonaler Depression) deutlich dämpfen können und empfehle sie selbstredend nicht nur für Depressive, sondern ebenfalls für Menschen, denen das Wetter lediglich die Stimmung drückt. Achtsamkeit und Selbstsorge schaden nämlich nie. Für Depressive können sie möglicherweise einen großen Unterschied ausmachen und bewirken, dass sie weiter am Leben teilnehmen, was Bereiche wie Ordnung, Freundschaft, körperliche Gesundheit und Arbeit umfasst. Das Beste daran: Sie fressen wenig Zeit und machen keinen nennenswerten Aufwand, womit sie perfekt für genau jene Zeit des Jahres sind, in der Energie und Motivation fehlt.
Die Symptome der saisonalen Depression, auch SAD genannt, unterscheiden sich von denen einer jahreszeitenunabhängigen Depression. Wenn ihr zu Beginn der kalten Jahreszeit unter starker Müdigkeit, großer Ängstlichkeit, Niedergeschlagenheit und einem vermehrten Snack- und Hungergefühl leidet, dann ist es nicht unwahrscheinlich, dass ihr, wie 2% aller Erwachsener im mitteleuropäischem Raum, auch betroffen seid. Bei Frauen tritt die Krankheit etwa vier Mal so häufig auf wie bei Männern. Saisonal unabhängige Depressionen zeichnen sich im Gegensatz dazu eher durch Schlafmangel, Unruhe, fehlenden Appetit und somit Gewichtsverlust aus.
“Viele denken, depressiv sein, heißt traurig zu sein. Ich kann hier natürlich nicht für alle Betroffenen sprechen, aber eine Depression ist so viel mehr als „nur“ traurig zu sein. Depressiv sein heißt oft, mit einem Gefühl der absoluten Hoffnungslosigkeit konfrontiert zu werden und sich von einem Strudel der negativen Gedanken oft ins Bodenlose reißen zu lassen. Klingt ziemlich mies, ist es auch.” (Sophia Giesecke)
Wenn das Wetter dir kein Licht gibt, nimm es dir einfach selbst!
Der Mechanismus der Winterdepression ist ziemlich einfach erklärt, was eigentlich total absurd klingt, wenn man weiß, wie sich eine ausgewachsene Depression anfühlt, und sogar fast schon höhnisch, wenn man versteht, wie einfach man ihr ein Schnippchen schlagen kann: Mit Tageslicht! Im Herbst werden die Tage kürzer und die Tageslichtdauer reduziert sich immens, auch durch die veränderte Wetterlage. Das fehlende Tageslicht sorgt dafür, dass der Körper nicht genügend Serotonin und Melatonin bildet, die maßgeblich für unseren Schlaf-Wach-Rhythmus und unsere Laune verantwortlich sind. Tageslichtlampen, die man ganz einfach im Elektronikmarkt kaufen oder online bestellen kann, sorgen dafür, dass sich die besagten Neurotransmitter wieder in ausreichender Menge bilden. Die Lampe sollte mindestens 10.000 Lux haben und täglich eine halbe Stunde genutzt werden, bevorzugt in den Morgenstunden. Nach ein paar Tagen sollte sich bereits eine kleine Verbesserung einstellen.
Ernähre dich gut und ausgewogen!
Fakt ist, Winterdepressionen führen zu einer Appetitsteigerung und damit verbunden möglicherweise auch zu einer ungewollten Gewichtszunahme, die für eine depressive Person häufig schwer zu ertragen ist. Wenn das Selbstbild ohnehin angeschlagen ist, fällt es einem unter Umständen schwer sich mit den zusätzlichen Kilos abzufinden. Gegen den gesteigerten Appetit sind wir erstmal machtlos, das müssen wir akzeptieren. Wir können also mit oder gegen ihn arbeiten. Gegen ihn arbeiten würde bedeuten, dass wir nun vermehrt darauf achten, bloß nicht zuzunehmen, unsere Nahrungszufuhr zu reduzieren und so die Spirale von Heißhunger und Verzicht möglicherweise noch anheizen. Wer hingegen seinem Appetit nachgibt, tut im Grunde das richtige. Man sollte darauf achten, dass man sich mit guten Nahrungsmitteln satt isst. Dazu eignen sich vor allem vitaminreiche und vollwertige Nahrungsmittel. Wer als Nachmittags traurig und hungrig ist, sollte sich lieber statt einem zwei Liter Pott Schokoladeneis, ein Käsebrot und eine Banane reinstellen. Das sorgt dafür, dass der Körper mit allem wichtigen Pipapo versorgt wird und man sich satt fühlt. Wer hingegen zum Eis greift, kommt möglicherweise auf die Idee das Abendessen dann sausen zu lassen, was auf Dauer zu einem blöden Hunger-Binge Kreislauf führt. Die Devise lautet also: Satt essen, aber mit gutem Kram!
Bewege dich!
Sport macht mich zugegebenermaßen richtig fertig. Sogar ohne Depressionen und generell immer. Ich finde ihn anstrengend und blöd, merke aber jedes Mal, dass sich währenddessen und insbesondere danach ein schöner Effekt einstellt: Ich habe ein überragendes Gefühl, weil ich etwas Gutes für mich selbst getan habe. Dieser Effekt ist in Zeiten einer Depression noch größer. Versucht also eure Routine fortzusetzen und bei der Sache zu bleiben, auch wenn ihr sonst mehr mampft, oder möglicherweise gerade am zunehmen seid. Das eine hat mit dem anderen nichts am Hut. Der Sport schadet nicht. Führt euch lieber vor Augen, dass ihr in dieser Phase des Jahres Sport nicht wegen eures Körpers macht, sondern wegen eurer geistigen Gesundheit. Erfolgserlebnisse tun nämlich jetzt besonders gut. Sport muss übrigens nicht immer anstrengend sein, sondern kann individuell gewählt werden. Wenn ihr keine Fitnessmonster seid, dann tut es auch drei Mal wöchentlich eine Fahrt mit dem Rad zur Arbeit, anstatt die Öffis zu nutzen. Oder geht am Wochenende regelmäßig schwimmen oder eine halbe Stunde mit einer Thermoskanne voll Glühwein zügig durch den Stadtpark spazieren. Whatever works! Es geht dabei lediglich um Bewegung und Regelmäßigkeit
Verlasse das Haus! Nimm am Leben teil!
Licht scheint der Schlüssel zu psychischer Gesundheit zu sein. Licht bekommen wir natürlich nicht nur mit den besagten Tageslichtlampen, sondern auch, wenn wir das Haus verlassen. Klingt einfach, ist es auch. Man muss es nur wissen und umsetzen. Experten empfehlen einen kleinen, täglichen Spaziergang für Menschen, die unter Depressionen leiden. Dazu reicht schon eine halbe Stunde. Aus persönlicher Erfahrung kann ich sagen, wie schwer es mir fällt, während einer Depression das Haus zu verlassen. Ich sehe den Grund nicht, warum ich es tun sollte. Außerdem bin ich ungerne unter Leuten. Deshalb wähle ich mir täglich ein neues Ziel in meiner Nachbarschaft aus, das ich zu Fuß aufsuche. Häufig sind das niedrigschwellige Ideen wie Milch kaufen, obwohl man gestern schon im Supermarkt war, oder ein paar Fotos an einer bestimmten Stelle der Stadt zu machen. Den Freund von der U-Bahn Station abholen. Eine Zeitschrift im zwei Kilometer entfernten Späti kaufen. Das draußen sein, hat folgenden Vorteil: Unsere Umwelt ändert sich und wir kommen auf andere Gedanken. Uns stimulieren andere Dinge, weil wir mit einer anderen Situation konfrontiert werden. Wir sehen fremde Gesichter und dass das Leben draußen weitergeht. Hinzu kommt, wir bewegen uns, tanken Licht, das wiederum dafür sorgt, dass wir mehr Melatonin und Serotonin bilden, was die Depression lindert. Regelmäßigkeit ist auch hier der Schlüssel. Baut das Rausgehen am besten in eure tägliche Routine ein!
Umgebe dich mit schönen Dingen!
Ich muss keinem erzählen, wie gut es tut, sich in traurigen Zeiten mit schönen Dingen zu umgeben. Leider habe ich kein Patentrezept, welche Dinge euch beruhigen und auf positive Gedanken bringen. Bei mir sind es zum Glück relativ simple Tätigkeiten, wie Backen, Musik hören, Baden und eine gute Serie schauen, die man schön hintereinander binge watchen kann und dabei Zeit und Raum vergisst. Zu diesem Zweck habe ich mir an einem meiner etwas besser gelaunten Tage Zeit genommen, um mir eine Liste mit Dingen zu machen, die meine Stimmung aufbessern, auf die ich dann an Tagen, an denen es mir schlecht geht, ohne großen Aufwand zurückgreifen kann. Depressive haben nämlich häufig große Probleme sich zu einer Entscheidung durchzuringen. Die Liste habe ich dann noch nach zeitlichem Aufwand sortiert, so dass ich für verschiedene Situationen immer eine schöne Idee habe. Eine Liste beinhaltet zum Beispiel Filme, die ich schon lange sehen wollte. Eine weitere Liste ist vollgepackt mit kleinen Dingen, die ich mir gönnen möchte, wie Bücher, Zeitschriften oder Snacks. Ich habe auch eine Liste für Dinge, die schnell wirken, wenn man wenig Zeit hat, wie Sex, eine Gesichtsmaske oder ähnliches. Natürlich könnt ihr auch auf erprobte Listen von anderen zurückgreifen, wenn euch die Kreativität fehlt. Zum Beispiel die besten Serien Highlights für Oktober, oder 90s Flashback Serien, die euch in eure Kindheit zurückversetzen. Ich nutze außerdem von anderen kuratierte Playlist auf Spotify, wie die von Salwa Benz oder diese Liste von tollen englischsprachigen Podcasts.
Pläne, Pläne, Pläne, Organisation und die verdammten Ziele
Das depressive Leben ist schlichtweg ein chaotisches. Tägliche Aufgaben und Dinge, die wir sonst mit links erledigen, fallen uns nun richtig schwer. Betroffene beginnen zuerste damit Kleinigkeiten aufzuschieben, die dann plötzlich zu einem riesigen Berg unerledigten Aufgaben heran wachsen, den man nun nicht mehr bewältigt bekommt. Irgendwann hören wir auf zu funktionieren und resignieren davor. Damit es gar nicht erst so weit kommt, empfiehlt es sich in den letzten Sommermonaten (oder bestenfalls das ganze Jahr) zu einem festen Zeitpunkt in der Woche kurz inne zu halten und die Gesamtsituation in den Blick zu nehmen. Das ist einerseits gut, weil wir uns dann nicht die gesamte Woche damit beschäftigen müssen, was noch ansteht und dadurch möglicherweise demotiviert werden. Ich setzte mich sonntags eine halbe Stunde in die Küche, mache Musik an und bestimme Ziele und Aufgaben für die nächste Woche. Dabei sorge ich dafür, dass ich meine Ziele realistisch gestalte, denn meine Leistungsfähigkeit ist während einer depressiven Phase stark reduziert. Also versuche ich auszumachen, welche Dinge eine hohe Priorität haben und konzentriere mich darauf sie zu erledigen. Außerdem sorge ich dafür, dass ich auch die 8 Punkte dieser Liste mit in meinen Plan aufnehme. So kann ich am Ende der Woche checken wie regelmäßig ich es geschafft habe alltägliche Aufgaben, so wie Goals, die gegen die Depression helfen, abzuhaken. Tätigkeiten im Haushalt spalte ich auf viele Tage auf, dann ist jeden Tag nur eine Kleinigkeit zu erledigen.
Unternehme niedrigschwellige Dinge mit Menschen, die du magst
Ablenkung tut gut. Ich weiß nicht, welche Art von Freundschaften ihr pflegt, aber das gemeinsame Zeit verbringen ist sehr heilsam, egal wie ihr es gestaltet. Dabei geht es nicht darum, zusammen auf Parties zu gehen oder sich gegenseitig auf dem Sofa seine tiefsten Gefühle zu erzählen und rumzuheulen, sondern schlichtweg um ein paar schöne Stunden, die man mit Freunden verbringt. Ich versuche während einer Depression darauf zu achten, dass die Tätigkeit möglichst niedrigschwellig ist. Alles was mit großem Aufwand oder langer Anfahrt verbunden ist, bringt mich in einen gewissen Struggle, denn im Kopf klingt es bei der Planung meist noch gut, aber am Tag des Dates ist es mir dann zu viel und ich neige dazu abzusagen. Daher wähle ich niedrigschwellige Aktivitäten, wie zusammen spazieren zu gehen, Kuchen essen oder einfach auf dem Sofa eine Talkshow zusammen zu gucken und Chips zu essen.
Bitte um Hilfe!
Es ist schwer, um Hilfe zu fragen und man unterliegt schnell dem Irrglauben, dass man alleine mit sich und der Depression wäre. Es hilft, sich vor Augen zu führen, dass man anderen Menschen etwas bedeutet und die meisten von ihnen froh sind, helfen zu können. Meistens wissen sie nicht wie und sind dankbar für konkrete Ansagen. Ich bitte meine Freunde in dieser Zeit Rücksicht auf mögliche Absagen meinerseits zu nehmen und nicht aufzugeben mich zu kontaktieren. Meinen Freund bitte ich, im Haushalt mehr Aufgaben zu übernehmen und mich bei meinem täglichen Spaziergang zu begleiten. Je konkreter die Bitten formuliert sind, desto mehr Anhaltspunkte bieten sie eurem Gegenüber. Oft ist es auch hilfreich, wenn man diese Ansagen während einer nicht-depressiven Phase gegenüber den betreffenden Personen schon mal formuliert hat. Dann fällt es nämlich meistens wesentlich leichter akut um Hilfe zu bitten.
Wenn ihr aber gerne mit einer anonymen Person sprechen wollt, dann nutzt die Beratungsangebote von Diensten wie dem Berliner Krisendienst oder der deutschlandweiten Telefonseelsorge, die euch gerne unterstützen.
