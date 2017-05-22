38 million pieces of plastic waste were found on this uninhabited South Pacific island. Henderson Island is covered by nearly 18 tonnes of plastic. Most of it are everyday consumer items that many of us don't hesitate to use and don't think about what it really means and where they might end up. We don't care because we can't see the results of our actions. We have to wake up and pay attention to that. WHAT YOU CAN DO: Always bring your own cloth bag when shopping - No.1 plastic bag killer! Drink coffee at the café or bring your own mug - Slow down and enjoy! Refill a reusable bottle from the tap - Save money! Refuse drinking straws - Beyond pointless! // 38 Millionen Plastikteile wurden auf dieser unbewohnten Südpazifikinsel gefunden. Henderson Island ist mit fast 18 Tonnen Plastik zugemüllt. Der Großteil davon sind alltägliche Konsumartikel, die viele von uns nutzen ohne darüber nachzudenken, warum und was damit danach geschieht. Es ist uns egal, weil wir die Folgen unserer Taten nicht sehen. Wir müssen aufwachen und darauf aufmerksam werden. WAS DU TUN KANNST: Bring zum Einkaufen immer einen Stoffbeutel mit - Plastiktütenkiller Nr. 1! Trink Kaffee im Café oder bring einen Mehrwegbecher mit - Genieß die Entschleunigung! Befülle eine wiederverwendbare Flasche mit Leitungswasser - Spare Geld! Lehne Trinkhalme ab - Einfach überflüssig! #zerowaste #startwith1thing #byo #bringyourown #conscious #consciousness #consciousconsumer #thinktwice #sustainable #sustainability #microplastic #nothankyou #sayno #saynotostraws #saynotoplastic #saynotodisposables #nostraw #strawssuck #plasticsucks #refuse #refuseplastic #plasticfree #noplastic #nowaste #wastefree #hendersonisland #jenniferlavers #makelesstrash2017 #freeofwaste (Photo credit: Jennifer Lavers)
