Henderson Island ist die schmutzigste Insel der Welt, dabei lebt hier kein Mensch

Insa Grüning
In den letzten Tagen schwirren vermehrt Bilder der Südseeinsel Henderson Island durch die Medien. Nicht etwa, weil sie ihre paradiesische Schönheit zeigen – nein, das Eiland macht aufgrund starker Umweltverschmutzung auf sich aufmerksam. Paradox: Auf der Insel leben eigentlich gar keine Menschen.
Seit 1988 ist die 37 Quadratkilometer große Insel, die zu den Pitcairninseln gehört, auch UNESCO-Welterbe, umso erschreckender ist die aktuelle Situation, die sich Besuchern dort bietet. Wie die US-Fachzeitschrift „Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences“ (PNAS) herausgefunden hat, gehört Henderson Island mit rund 37,7 Millionen Plastikteilen, die schätzungsweise ein Gesamtgewicht von 17,6 Tonnen aufweisen, zu den stark verschmutztesten Inseln der Welt. Fast kein Zentimeter der Inselfläche ist von der Müllversorgung verschont geblieben. Plastikmüll stapelt sich in allen Farben und Formen – wohin das Auge reicht.
Alleine bei dem Müll, der sich an der Oberfläche befindet, kommen die Forscher auf rund 670 Plastikteile pro Quadratmeter. Gräbt man noch etwas tiefer, etwa 10 Zentimeter darunter, kommt man sogar auf 4500 Plastikteile pro Quadratmeter. Das sind alarmierende Zahlen. Und trotzdem weisen die Wissenschaftler darauf hin, dass es sich erst um die „Spitze des Eisbergs“ handelt. Was und klar seins sollte: Henderson Island ist gewiss nicht die einzige Insel, auf der es so aussieht.
Aber wie kann es sein, dass die Insel so eine dichte Mülldichte aufweist, obwohl sie gar nicht bewohnt ist? Auch nicht in einem erweiterten Umkreis von 5000 Kilometern. PNAS antwortet darauf folgendermaßen: „Es gibt keine signifikanten naheliegenden Quellen für die Verschmutzung, alle auf den Menschen zurückzuführenden Verunreinigungen sind also auf die globale Entsorgung und die Zerstreuung der Abfälle zurückzuführen“.

