Seit 1988 ist die 37 Quadratkilometer große Insel, die zu den Pitcairninseln gehört, auch UNESCO-Welterbe, umso erschreckender ist die aktuelle Situation, die sich Besuchern dort bietet. Wie die US-Fachzeitschrift „Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences“ (PNAS) herausgefunden hat, gehört Henderson Island mit rund 37,7 Millionen Plastikteilen, die schätzungsweise ein Gesamtgewicht von 17,6 Tonnen aufweisen, zu den stark verschmutztesten Inseln der Welt. Fast kein Zentimeter der Inselfläche ist von der Müllversorgung verschont geblieben. Plastikmüll stapelt sich in allen Farben und Formen – wohin das Auge reicht.