Wie eine Instagrammerin Klischees über „die dicke Freundin“ entlarvt

Suzannah Weiss
Nachdem sie als Kind lange Zeit krank war, nahm die heutige Body-Confidence-Trainerin Michelle Elman erheblich an Gewicht zu und hatte nach einer OP eine sichtbare Narbe am Bauch. Noch bevor sie ein Teenager wurde, fühlte sie sich wie „die dicke Freundin“, erzählte sie der Cosmopolitan.
Die meisten von uns kennen den Stereotypen des dicken Mädchens der Clique: In Film und Fernsehen ist sie oft die Nebendarstellerin, die hier und da für den nötigen Einschub von Humor sorgt und immer eher Kumpeltyp als alles andere zu sein scheint. Eine Liebesgeschichte, am besten noch in der Hauptrolle, ist eher selten bis nie der Fall. So ähnlich spiegelt sich diese Wahrnehmung dann seit Jahrzehnten im wahren Leben wieder. Elman allerdings hatte andere Pläne.
„Es gibt da diesen Stereotypen des einen dicken Mädchens im Freundeskreis“, erläutert sie in einem Instagram Post, der seit Veröffentlichung viral gegangen ist. „Sie ist diejenige, die eher am Rand sitzt, nie ins Zentrum der Aufmerksamkeit gerät und nicht am eigentlichen Geschehen teilnimmt. Sie ist chronischer Single und sitzt meist still schweigend da, während ihre Freundinnen ihre aufregenden Liebesleben und Affären besprechen. Denn, OMG, sie würde nie in einer Beziehung sein, weil sie sich nie vor jemandem einfach so nackt machen würde. Die Dicke ist natürlich auch immer die Unsichere, diejenige, die ständig und zu jedem Zeitpunkt Kritik an sich selbst und vor allem an ihrem Aussehen äußert und eigentlich nur über ihren Körper und Diäten spricht. Seit ich elf Jahre alt bin, war ich immer sie. Die dicke Freundin. Aber ich war nie wirklich sie!“

There's a stereotype around being the "fat girl" in a friendship group. She's the one who sits on the sidelines and never joins in. She's the one perpetually single and sits silently while all her friends discuss their love life because god forbid, if she actually find a boyfriend, she would never be comfortable naked or in the bedroom. She's the insecure one, the one constantly complaining about her body and talking about diets. I couldn't call bullshit more on this stereotype. Since the age of 11, I have always been the "fat" friend but I have never been THAT girl. Even with all my insecurities around my scars, and my body in general, I was never the girl who sat inside - I refused to because of my pride and ego and my surgeries never let me be the person who missed out on life. The difference between now and then is that there's no hesitation, there are no second thoughts and when my friend suggested jumping in the Fjord, I was all "Hell yeah!". Before I would have said yes reluctantly, spent the time hiding as much of my body as possible until the last moment, definitely worn a top and definitely wouldn't have taken photos, let alone been in them. Now, I'm the one suggesting photos, I was the first to whip off my top and the thought that my body was different wasn't there. The fact that I know many girls, fat or skinny, would miss out on opportunities like this is what fuels my body positivity. Body positivity isn't about being able to take underwear selfies, it's about not letting your underwear or your swimsuit be the reason you aren't taking part. And ultimately when you are around the right people, you won't EVER feel like the "fat friend". I don't look at these pictures and see me as the odd one out. I look at the pictures and see the memories and the three bodies that we had fun in! #ScarredNotScared Swipe for a video of me high pitch screaming as I jump in!

A post shared by Michelle Elman (@mindsetforlifeltd) on

Obwohl sie sich dessen sehr wohl bewusst war, hat eine spezielle Angst jahrelang angehalten: die Angst davor, einen Bikini anzuziehen. Doch vor ungefähr zwei Jahren, hat sie die Grenze endlich durchbrochen und denkt jetzt nicht mehr darüber nach, ob sie nun zu viel oder zu wenig Haut zeigt. Sie nimmt an allem teil, was „der dicken Freundin“ bisher gesellschaftlich eher abgesprochen wurde.
„Sobald ich diesen Punkt überwunden hatte, an dem ich all die Jahre vorher immer stehen geblieben war, habe ich mich so befreit gefühlt, wie noch nie zuvor in meinem Leben“, schrieb sie in einem weiteren Instagram-Post. „Ich bin der festen Überzeugung, dass sich niemand für seinen oder ihren Körper schämen sollte, ganz egal ob man Dehnungsstreifen, Narben oder sonstige Mäler hat. Lasst uns in diesem Sommer gemeinsam aufstehen und stolz auf unsere Körper sein und auf das, was sie für uns repräsentieren – unsere Geschichte!“
Wir sagen: Lasst es uns diesen Sommer wie Elman machen und zur stolzen Protagonistin unserer ganz eigenen Geschichte werden. Und nur, falls das noch nicht bei allen angekommen ist, für einen Bikini Body braucht man genau zwei Dinge: einen Körper und einen Bikini.
