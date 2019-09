If you’re out on the road, feeling lonely and want something cold, all you have to do is name this scoop, and you'll win this in one fell swoop...It’s time to summon The Town Troubadour and call Michel to make a reservation at The Dragonfly: The #GilmoreGirls are returning this Thanksgiving, and we are making a flavor to celebrate. Whether you are Team Jess or Team Dean, we are calling on you to create and name a flavor worthy of this Stars Hollow reunion. Put on your Sookie chef hat, fill up at Luke's Diner, stop by Doose’s Market, and tap into your inner Paris Geller to fire up that competitive spirit to produce pop culture references so rapid-fire it would make Lauren Graham blush. Comment below with your suggested names and flavor combinations. The winner gets a free pint, a cup of coffee, and an invitation to Friday night dinner. Contest ends 10/31.

