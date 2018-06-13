The Incredibles 2 Wants To Turn Stay-At-Home Dads Into Superheroes

Despite the rising phenomenon of voluntary at home-fatherhood,at-home dads still face stigmas from strangers and friends alike. They endure skepticism from other men who perceive at-home fatherhood as a temporary measure: “They think this my way of keeping our family life together until I move on to bigger and better things,” said Kilgore who, in fact, chose to be an at-home dad voluntarily. They have access to fewer resources: “The menu of options for dad is slim. There aren’t a lot of classes for fathers. There’s everything out there for mom, whether it’s lactaction consultants or Strollercise,” said Somerfeld. They get side-eye at parks: “A dad at the park is not a creeper!” emphasized Lusch. Or, at worst, they’re considered obsolete: “People don’t see [at-home dads] as bringing any kind of worth in that role in the family. They see him as sitting back and playing video games because that’s what they think guys do,” Lusch added.