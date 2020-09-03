Un message aux parents sur TikTok qui utilisent mon visage pour effrayer leurs enfants

Melissa Blake, Edwige Sainte Marie
Photo : Melissa Blake
"Hey, regarde", commençait le dernier message de quelqu'un qui m'a fait savoir qu'il avait vu ma photo sur TikTok être partagée de manière blessante. "Surprise, surprise !"
Je plaisante parce que je ne suis absolument pas surprise. En tant que femme handicapée, les gens qui se moquent de mon apparence sont pratiquement la chose la plus prévisible des réseaux sociaux.
Je suis née avec le syndrome de Freeman-Sheldon, une maladie génétique des os et des muscles, et je suis également écrivaine indépendante et militante pour les personnes handicapées, ce qui signifie qu'une partie de mon travail consiste à être très active et visible sur les réseaux sociaux. Et parce que j'ai l'air différente, les gens me traitent de tous les noms, de "dégoûtante" à "blobfish", en passant par le fait qu'on devrait m'interdire de poster des photos de moi parce que je suis trop laide.
Je pensais avoir tout vu. Mais il y a quelques semaines aux Etats-Unis, j'ai découvert que cela se reproduisait sur TikTok par le biais d'un événement appelé le "New Teacher Challenge". Il s'agit de la dernière tendance virale qui consiste pour les parents à montrer à leurs enfants des photos de personnes handicapées, dont ils disent qu'elles sont le·la nouvel·le enseignant·e de leur enfant. Les réactions des enfants - généralement effrayés et gênés - sont bien sûr filmées. Et tout cela est destiné à faire rire.
Mais je ne ris pas, car rien de tout cela n'est drôle. Je suis complètement écœurée.
Lorsque l'auteure et conférencière Lizzie Velasquez a récemment découvert que sa photo était utilisée par une mère qui filmait la réaction terrifiée de son fils, elle s'est exprimée sur son Instagram pour condamner cette tendance et appeler les parents à donner un meilleur exemple à leurs enfants.
View this post on Instagram

I knew this was coming. When I saw this trend start I knew it was coming. Some have been cute and funny but then it starts to cross the line. Showing your kids a photo of someone who looks different in hopes of them having a scared reaction is vile. I’ve seen this trend be done with people who are disabled and I’ve seen this trend be done with BABIES who have Down Syndrome. They don’t have the platform to speak on this but I do and I know I have an army of positive people right next to me. I will say this over and over and over. The people you put in photos or videos are human beings!! We have feelings and we have something we work on everyday called self confidence. Please PLEASE don’t teach your children that it’s funny to be afraid of someone who doesn’t look like them. When adults are upset their kids are being bullied, this is the perfect example that teaching kindness and acceptance starts AT HOME. Just be kind to one another. We need it now more than ever!!

A post shared by Lizzie Velasquez (@littlelizziev) on

"TikTok, j'ai besoin de votre aide", a-t-elle déclaré. "Si vous êtes un adulte qui a la charge d'un jeune humain dans votre vie, s'il vous plaît, ne leur apprenez pas qu'il est normal d'avoir peur de quelqu'un qui ne leur ressemble pas. S'il vous plaît. Tout ce que ces enfants ont besoin de savoir sur l'empathie et la gentillesse commence à la maison".
Les adultes qui pensent vraiment que c'est ok, et pire… même drôle, devraient le savoir. Il n'y a absolument aucune excuse. Ce sont eux qui devraient enseigner à leurs enfants à quel point ces blagues sont nuisibles et blessantes, et non pas rire en arrière-plan lorsque leur enfant recule à la vue d'une personne handicapée. Nous vivons dans une société où les personnes qui ont l'air "différentes" sont considérées comme laides et grotesques ; ces messages sont enseignés dès le plus jeune âge. Prenez l'exemple du nombre de méchants de Disney qui ont une sorte de difformité.
Je ne peux pas m'empêcher d'avoir de la peine pour leurs enfants. Imaginez votre mère qui filme un moment de vulnérabilité, un moment où vous ne pouvez pas vous empêcher de fondre en larmes, et qu'elle l'affiche pour que le monde entier puisse voir ça. En quoi le fait d'humilier votre enfant, ou de regarder d'autres enfants vivre cela, est-il une source d'amusement ?
La blague de TikTok n'a fait que renforcer l'importance de la représentation des personnes handicapées, d'autant plus que 61 millions d'adultes aux États-Unis vivent avec un handicap - soit un sur quatre. En France, on compterait 9,6 millions de personnes handicapées selon l'Insee. Au-delà de cela, nous devons normaliser le fait de voir des personnes qui ne nous ressemblent pas ou qui ne ressemblent pas aux membres de notre famille. Nous devons apprendre à la prochaine génération que nos différences doivent être célébrées, et non pas redoutées ou moquées.
"Nous devons cesser d'agir comme si un visage différent est mauvais ou effrayant par nature, ou comme s'il est digne d'une tendance ridicule et cruelle de TikTok", déclare l'écrivaine Ariel Henley, qui est née avec le syndrome de Crouzon et qui n'est pas étrangère aux commentaires cruels qu'on lui envoie en ligne. "Je rêve du jour où un visage comme le mien sera si normal qu'il ne sera plus un problème".
Jusqu'à présent, TikTok n'a pas fait grand-chose pour combattre cette haine en ligne. Lorsque des personnes signalent des comptes qui ont utilisé mes photos dans le cadre de ce défi, elles reçoivent des déclarations selon lesquelles TikTok n'a constaté aucune violation des règles de la plateforme. Et ce n'est pas tout. Lorsque je signale que des comptes Twitter ont publié des photos d'un blobfish pour se moquer de moi, le plus souvent, Twitter affirme que cela ne viole aucune règle non plus.
Mais que ce soit clair : je suis bafouée. À chaque fois. Chaque photo, chaque moquerie, chaque mot cruel est une violation flagrante de ma dignité et de ma valeur en tant qu'être humain. Et chaque fois que ces plateformes ne prennent pas de mesures, elles envoient le message que cette intimidation est acceptable. Tant de personnes handicapées sont devenues insensibles aux moqueries sur notre apparence. Nous ne devrions jamais avoir à nous habituer à cela.
L'une de mes activistes préférées est Carly Findlay, une écrivaine australienne qui est née avec une maladie de peau grave et rare qui cause une différence faciale. Elle se bat régulièrement contre les personnes qui se moquent de son apparence en ligne. Après que Reddit a créé un lien vers son blog en 2013 et qu'un flot de commentaires haineux s'en est suivi, elle a rétabli la situation en répondant aux messages en éduquant les gens sur sa différence faciale.
"Ceci a transformé les commentaires de dégoût et de haine en réponses plus empathiques", a-t-elle déclaré. "Ma confiance après ça est montée en flèche".
Findlay veut voir un avenir où les jeunes grandissent en étant "tolérants, inclusifs et jamais craintifs". Cet espoir d'un avenir meilleur et moins discriminatoire est la raison pour laquelle je continue à être si visible et à m'exprimer sur les réseaux sociaux.
L'écrivaine handicapée Karin Hitselberger publie aussi régulièrement des selfies sur les réseaux sociaux pour tenter de normaliser les handicaps, qui sont une "belle partie de la diversité naturelle de notre monde".
"Cette tendance enseigne aux gens qu'il faut avoir peur des personnes handicapées", déclare-t-elle. "Des tendances comme celle-ci perpétuent le récit selon lequel nous sommes inférieurs à l'humain".
Les personnes handicapées ne sont pas là pour vos moqueries. Nous ne sommes pas des blagues. Nous sommes des personnes. J'espère que davantage de gens (et de plateformes aussi - TikTok, je vous observe) se joindront à nous dans ce combat. Nous avons besoin de vous tou·te·s. handicapé·es ou non.

