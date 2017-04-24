''A big thing was when I talked about shaving my hair because it was falling out. I posted about how I had been doing yoga, but because I was losing my hair I started feeling a little self-conscious about it. I knew I would have looked at a bald woman and thought, 'Oh, she’s sick.' But then I was like, 'I can do what everyone else does — just because I don’t have hair or because I’m going through chemo doesn’t mean that I should feel embarrassed.' I should be proud of the fact that my body is still letting me go to these yoga classes and I think being able to write that down was a huge thing."