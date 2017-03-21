Parfait On Toast
Serves 2
Prep time: 8 minutes
Ingredients
2 slices whole-grain bread
2 tsp natural nut butter of your choice, divided
2/3 cup Dannon Light & Fit Vanilla Greek Nonfat Yogurt, divided
1/2 cup blueberries, raspberries, and bananas, sliced 1/8-inch thick
Special Equipment
Toaster
Instructions
1. Toast bread. Let cool, 1 minute.
2. Spread 1 tsp nut butter onto each slice of toast.
3. With a spoon, spread 1/3 cup yogurt evenly onto each slice of toast.
4. Divide fruit in half and use to top each slice of toast. Enjoy.
