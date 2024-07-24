Women Athletes Should Never Have To Apologize For Being Competitive

Let’s be clear: Such drive isn’t a novel concept, but the normalization of women competing as fiercely in sports as men do, along with the widespread acceptance of their hyper-competitive attitudes most certainly are. “Women have always been competitive. If you look at people like Billie Jean King or the Williams sisters — they’re wildly competitive. But I think women are now exposed to female athletes who talk about competition, and therefore, it becomes okay for them to talk about competition as well,” Taylor-Swaine says. “It probably ties into this post-industrial, post-feminist narrative, which is shaped by masculine sporting values — the idea that anybody can do it, and it buys into the idea of self-empowerment, self-improvement, and independence. There's also this added layer that in order to prove their worth, women have to be exceptional to be accepted. They can’t just be good, they have to be exceptional.”