Let’s be real, these days, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t borrow from the boys. After all, some of history’s greatest sartorial influencers, from Jane Birkin to Patti Smith, displayed a sharp preference for a more androgynous look. So, may we present one more reason to love the PDX?
We're still 100% devoted to the Bay, but now that Portland-based Wildfang is around, we can shop for boyish garments all day, every day — all in one place. Started by two former Nike employees, Emma McIlroy and Julia Parsley, this site is dedicated to bringing you tailored, wearable duds that infuse a whiff of playful masculinity into every piece. We love it's curated selection (including brand-favorites like Modern Vice and Finders Keepers), bringing you styles that fit the aesthetic to a T. Plus, you can check the site's blog for a constant stream of tomboy-driven content. So, to celebrate its launch, Wildfang is giving away a pair of sweet Modern Vice steppers (happy Friday, y’all!). For the chance to trot off with these babies, just tell us in the comments below who your all-time favorite sartorial muse is.
Photo: Via Wildfang
