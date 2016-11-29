Every morning when I was 22, I'd wake up late in the afternoon and ask myself one question: What party am I going to tonight? There were many to choose from in New York — film premieres, museum galas, fashion week gatherings, the odd tech party or two — and they all took place in the most exclusive restaurants and clubs. The food was made by Michelin-starred chefs; the liquor was top shelf; and my fellow partygoers were models, celebrities, and media moguls. And me? I was nobody.



My purse was from the mall. My heels were made of plastic. And my slinky dress, which I wore each time, was getting more ragged by the day. When the night was over, I traded my heels for sneakers and headed to the subway, back to my parents’ house in Queens. Even in our immigrant neighborhood, though, I was a New York City kid, and every New York City kid grows up wanting to be somebody. Ambition is in the air when you're raised here.



I grew up in an Asian immigrant family, and my parents always had high standards for me, though those standards never included being rich and famous. That started as a preteen when I got into one of NYC's top high schools in the most expensive area of Manhattan. I found myself sitting next to kids from accomplished families, families who lived in penthouses and made appearances in the news. These kids did not care who played football or was named homecoming queen. No. They wanted to see who could get a book deal at 15, who would invent the next big social network, and who could make their first million before 20.



Next to them, my parents, with their broken English, seemed so uncultured and my working-class neighborhood so trashy. This inferiority complex followed me to college, where being a first-generation immigrant made me an anomaly. I vowed to make something of myself so I could finally feel good enough next to these people.